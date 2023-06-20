The administration of Orange County Public Schools is in the final stages of developing the school district’s 2023-2028 strategic plan, and members of the public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed plan during a hearing on July 10.

School division Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hornick presented the draft strategic plan during a school board meeting June 5. The proposed document is the result of a monthslong process in which parents, faculty, community members and representatives of local organizations worked with school administration and Charlottesville-based Cambridge Strategic Planning Services to create a unified vision for the school.

From Feb. 15-17, a steering committee consisting of 30 individuals worked together to agree upon a mission statement, beliefs, parameters and a list of five focus areas. The new mission statement included in the draft plan reads as follows:

“The mission of Orange County Public Schools, a unified community and premier school system, is to promote a legacy of excellence by empowering all students to maximize extraordinary opportunities through rigorous, engaging, and real-world learning experiences led by high-quality educators, invested families, and supportive community partners.”

Core beliefs listed in the document include respecting and valuing every individual, collaboration between students, families and educators, and fostering an unbiased learning environment that “promotes critical thinking, creativity, curiosity and a growth mindset.”

The five focus areas identified by the team are instructional programming, a safe learning environment, stakeholder engagement and support, staff recruitment and retention, and technology. From March through May, additional “action teams” of 20 people per team worked to develop each of the focus areas into tangible goals.

For example, the focus area of stakeholder engagement and support was further developed into a strategy to “develop a variety of community partnerships that support students’ educational, career and extracurricular pursuits.”

In turn, that strategy was broken down into five specific steps: developing a comprehensive K-12 career readiness plan; surveying local businesses and industries regarding workforce skills; embedding needed workforce skills into the K-12 curriculum; expanding business partnerships to increase job shadowing and internship opportunities; and developing an actionable plan with requisite stakeholders such as local government, businesses and community organizations to secure a space for career and technical education expansion.

In regard to implementation, Hornick said that the school intends to use the finalized plan as a “roadmap” guiding decisions at every level and serving as a benchmark for progress. Strategic objectives will be incorporated into existing requirements like the yearly school improvement plans provided by principals at each of the schools within the district.

In addition, Hornick said that the district is already responding to the need for improved teacher recruitment and retention identified during planning by taking steps to recruit military veterans and other career switchers.

Hornick said that, in the future, the district plans to offer up to 10 years of credit for full-time military veterans with an honorable discharge, allowing them to transition into teaching at an elevated pay scale.

“So, if you put 20 years serving this country actively in the military and now you’d like to retire and have a second career as an educator, we would honor that and essentially start that employee on step 10 instead of step zero,” he explained. “That has a very direct and tangible connection to a strategic plan goal of hiring a diverse group of workers that’s reflective of this community.”

According to Hornick, the community-based model for this strategic planning process was a “way to demonstrate that we hear what our community is asking for and that we want to find ways to respond in kind,” and he said he is pleased with both the finished document and the dedication displayed by community members throughout the process.

“I think that probably like many, you wonder, is the process going to work and are we really going to pull this off?” he said. “We did, and it was because all of the folks that were in these rooms, even with varied perspectives, were coming from the same core, which is wanting to do things and come up with ideas that are going to make kids’ experience in school better.”

A public hearing for the Orange County Public Schools 2023-2028 proposed strategic plan will take place during the school board meeting at 7 p.m. on July 10 at the Taylor Education Administration Complex at 200 Dailey Drive in Orange.

To view the full draft strategic plan, visit www.ocss-va.org/school-board/strategic-plan.