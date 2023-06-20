After 35 years in service to the county, Orange County Circuit Court Clerk Teresa Carroll will step down from her role at the end of June. The lifelong Orange County resident has worked for the courts since the age of 20, ascending to her current position in 2009.

With her quiet, humble demeanor, it can be easy to forget that Carroll holds one of the most pivotal roles within the court system. As the official recordkeeper, she and her office handle everything from marriage licenses to property records and jury management. In fact, the Code of Virginia lists 800 separate duties of circuit court clerks within the commonwealth.

It can also be easy to forget that Carroll, with her easy-going nature, has spent the past several decades enduring some of the most difficult cases in Orange County history. Opening up about her experiences, Carroll said that cases involving child abuse have been particularly tough for her personally.

“It’s sort of like a doctor, right? Any profession — even the attorneys themselves — you have to distance yourself between work and home,” she said. “I try to prepare myself and when I go in there, I just say, ;OK, you have to go in with a professional face.' It gets to me, and I'm not going to lie.”

“You hope that the people that are there doing the job will do the right thing with the evidence they're given,” Carroll continued. “At the end of the day, the justice happens.”

Working in a position that necessitates witnessing so many of the highs and lows of people within the community, Carroll said that her primary philosophy is to treat everyone how she would want to be treated, regardless of their reason for visiting the court.

“It doesn’t matter whether they’ve been incarcerated or they’ve been let out; you treat everyone the same,” she said.

Carroll’s last day will be June 30, and she has put in a request for her chief deputy clerk, Melissa Morris, to be appointed to fulfill the remainder of her term through the end of the 2023. In November, Morris will run in the general election in the hopes of securing the spot for another eight years.

Morris has worked for the court for 12 years, including three years in her current role. She previously handled primarily civil issues but now focuses on criminal cases as chief deputy clerk.

Carroll said she feels confident that in her absence Morris will run the department with same spirit of teamwork and continued learning that have characterized her time with the court, along with keeping the mood in the office lighthearted.

“You can come in and have a bad day and she's going to make it funny,” Carroll said about Morris. “She's smart, she's a quick learner and she's going to be a very good clerk.”

In turn, Morris said that she hopes to model some of the values she’s learned from Carroll.

“Fairness, I think is one,” Morris said. “She's done the job, she's been in the trenches and she gets back in the trenches if she needs to. And she also gives us the ability to grow with our education, letting us go to seminars and cross-training. She doesn't have to micromanage us, because she knows we have a good staff and everybody does their job well. We have a good team and I think that starts from the top.”

Although Carroll said she will miss working with her team and the community on a daily basis, she says she plans to use her retirement to travel, remodel her home and spend more time with family.

“My son's getting married in October, so I've got a wedding,” Carroll said. “I've got a lot planned this year and I'm really, really excited.”