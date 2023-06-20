The town of Gordonsville will hold a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget on June 22, leaving Town Council just more than a week to adopt the budget before the current fiscal year runs out at the end of June.

In a response to a request for comment regarding the later-than-usual timeline for developing the budget, Gordonsville Town Manager Deborah Kendall wrote, “The town’s audit report for FY22 was delayed; Council and staff prefer to have this report in hand before the next fiscal year’s budget is developed and adopted.”

According to Kendall, the council still intends to adopt a budget prior to the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

The proposed budget reflects a decrease of $1.7 million, or 17.9% in spending, from $9.8 million in the 2023 fiscal year to $8.05 million in the 2024 fiscal year. Of that amount, roughly $5.5 million is designated for the general fund, with another $1.6 million for water and roughly $45,000 for the pool fund. The bulk of the decrease comes from a reduction in airport funding, which will drop by $1.37 million in the upcoming year.

One area of increased spending will be salaries for town employees. The proposed budget will raise the town’s pay scale by 10%, marking the first change to the scale since 2012. According to background information published with the draft budget, the pay increase is an effort to catch up with increases in the cost of living and Virginia’s minimum wage.

Major capital expenses for the year will include improvements to the parking lots at Town Hall and the Gordonsville Business Center, initial construction related to the expansion and renovation of Verling Park and the second phase of a systemwide water replacement project.

Increases on three tax and fee categories are proposed in the budget. Personal property taxes are planned to increase from 72 cents to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value. In addition, the budget includes a cigarette tax increase from 20 cents to 30 cents per pack, and lease rates for all types of hangar rentals at the Gordonsville Municipal Airport will increase by 3% across the board.

The public hearing for Gordonsville’s 2024 budget will take place at 6 p.m. on June 22 in the council hall chambers located on the second floor of Town Hall at 112 S. Main St. in Gordonsville.

A budget and appropriations resolution and schedule will be presented for adoption during an additional special meeting at 5 p.m. on June 29. To view the complete proposed budget, visit www.townofgordonsville.org.