A Gordonsville man is looking at a maximum of 51 years behind bars if he's convicted of robbing a property in Orange County Wednesday afternoon.

Yusuf Abdul Grey was arrested Wednesday by Orange County sheriff's deputies, with help from Louisa County and Gordonsville authorities, for stealing “numerous items” from a property in the 18000 block of Cameron Road near Gordonsville, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Grey was charged with two counts of felony burglary, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen property with the the intent to sell," a Thursday statement from the sheriff's office reads.

The burglary and larceny charges each are punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The Class 3 felony charge for burglary also carries a fine of up to $100,000. The Class 5 felony for possession of stolen property with intent to sell is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. Grey also could spend up to a year behind bars for misdemeanor larceny and face a fine of up to $2,500.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

Grey was being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail under a secured bond as of Friday afternoon.