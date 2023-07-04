With two days to spare before the start of the new fiscal year, the town of Gordonsville unanimously approved its 2024 budget at a special meeting Thursday, June 29.

The final budget totals roughly $8 million, including roughly $5.5 million for the general fund, $1.6 million for the water fund, $45,000 for the pool fund and $166,000 for the airport fund. About $807,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding will go toward payroll for government services employees, including administration, police and public works.

Two changes to the draft budget were made at the June 29 meeting before council approved the final version. A proposed increase in the personal property tax rate from 72 cents to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value was dropped entirely. In addition, the proposed 10% increase in salaries for town employees was decreased to 4%.

Prior to this year, salaries had not changed since 2012, and a document published with the draft budget explained that the increased wages are an attempt to respond to rises in the cost of living and Virginia’s minimum wage.

An increase in the town’s cigarette tax from 20 cents to 30 cents per pack was approved without changes.

Gordonsville Town Manager Deborah Kendall said that the largest of the town’s capital projects will be the reconstruction of the parking area around Town Hall and the continued redevelopment of Verling Park.

Town officials faced an unforeseen challenge this year in preparing the new budget when the company hired to conduct a yearly audit failed to provide the service in a timely manner. Despite the setback, the town's council scheduled several special meetings throughout the month and a public hearing June 22 in an effort to wrap up the budget process before the start of the new fiscal year July 1.

For more information regarding Gordonsville’s annual budget, visit www.townofgordonsville.org or call (540) 832-2233.