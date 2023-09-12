Five teenagers have been charged in relation to a string of mailbox vandalisms in Orange County.

On Aug. 27, the Orange County Sheriff's Office reported that roughly 30 mailboxes on Cox Mill Road between Madison Run Road and Black Level Road northeast of Gordonsville had been vandalized.

The sheriff's office announced on Friday that after an investigation five arrests had been made in relation to the incidents.

Those arrested and their charges include:

Timothy W. Cheek, 18, of Stanardsville: charged with 12 counts of intentionally destroying, defacing or damaging a mailbox.

Caleb A. Collier, 18, of Barboursville: charged with 12 counts of intentionally destroying, defacing or damaging a mailbox.

James D. Downin II, 18, of Gordonsville: charged with 12 counts of intentionally destroying, defacing or damaging a mailbox.

Charity S. Vandyke, 19, of Louisa: charged with 12 counts of intentionally destroying, defacing or damaging a mailbox.

And an additional juvenile who was "involved with the vandalism" and has pending charges but will not be named, according to the sheriff's office.

Richard G. Kulp, 35, of Gordonsville was also charged with reckless driving as well as five counts of brandishing a firearm, "charges involving an incident that occurred as a result of the vandalisms," the sheriff's office said in a statement.