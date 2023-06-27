The body of a deceased male was found at a shopping center in the town of Orange on Monday morning in what has been deemed an apparent heart attack.

Lt. Rebecca Moody of the Orange Police Department confirmed that her department received a report at 7:02 a.m. regarding what was thought to be someone sleeping in a grassy area near the Orange Park & Shop plaza on North Madison Road.

First responders from the town police department and Orange Volunteer Fire Company arrived shortly thereafter. The male was declared dead at the scene, and the body was collected by Preddy Funeral Home for an official cause of death to be determined by a medical examiner.

According to Moody, no foul play is suspected and there is no imminent threat to the public. The department declined to release further information regarding the identity of the individual on Monday morning in order to allow time for officials to notify the family of the deceased.