They say that dogs are man’s best friend, but in Orange, there’s one man who may be in the running for dog’s best friend: Orange County Parks and Recreation Director Tim Moubray.

On June 13, community members and county officials gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Skydog Orange Dog Park, a passion project for Moubray that has finally come to fruition after years of planning.

The dog park, located within Booster Park near the Orange County Airport, is a dog’s paradise, with fenced in areas for small and large dog breeds, tunnels, ramps and plenty of room to run around. During the opening celebration, Moubray explained how the original idea for Skydog Orange — a play on the park’s proximity to the airport and Skydive Orange — came to him while performing groundskeeping on the property.

“In the fall of 2019, while spending far too much time on a mower and tractor in this park, I was constantly seeing people walking their dogs here and many were asking for a dog park,” he said. “Then one day, it kind of hit me and I had somewhat of an epiphany. As I looked up and saw the skydivers falling, there it was: Skydog Orange.”

Moubray continued to say that he envisioned his dog, Sierra, “with an aviator hat and goggles, tongue wagging in the breeze,” providing the inspiration for the logo that would eventually be developed by Orange County High School art teacher Jamie Howie.

Soon after receiving permission from the Orange County Board of Supervisors in early 2020 to use a corner of the county-owned property to build the park, development was stalled due to the COVID pandemic and subsequent shutdowns. Parks and Recreation continued to make what progress it could over the following years, with Bill Mechnick of Land Planning and Design Associates drafting the initial plans, and the project got rolling again in December 2022 after the department received a funding boost from the board of supervisors.

One prominent landmark that visitors are sure to notice is “Our DogGone Fence,” a large wooden fence at the entrance to the park which features the names and photos of beloved pets who have died. Those interested in purchasing a memorial sign or Skydog Orange T-shirt can contact Parks and Recreation programs and facilities supervisor Joe Falin at (540) 661-5323 or jfalin@orangecountyva.gov. Signs will be available through July 1 at an early-bird rate of $25, after which the price will increase to $30. Proceeds will go toward further development of the park.

Julia Ingersoll, a longtime supporter of Moubray’s dog park concept, was at the grand opening. Ingersoll noted that she was grateful to have a calm, safe space for her two dogs to socialize near the playground that she already frequents with her children.

“I'm just glad that Orange is evolving and building new things like this for its community members,” she said.

Skydog Orange Dog Park is open seven days per week from sunrise to sunset at 11177 Bloomsbury Road in Orange. For more information, including rules and regulations, visit www.orangecountyva.gov/888/Skydog-Orange-Dog-Park.