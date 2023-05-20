School board member Christopher Wingate recently expressed negative ideas regarding social emotional learning (SEL), and its role within our schools. This was quickly followed by a draft policy that limits the application of SEL and character education. SEL has been labeled as a left wing initiative that is going to harm our kids. I would like to give one example of what is actually taught in this program. The bucket filler initiative.

This initiative is based on the idea that we all have an emotional bucket that we carry. Students can either be a bucket filler through kindness and respect, or a bucket dipper through the opposite. They also learn how to recognize when another person is dipping from or filling their own emotional bucket. They are rewarded for acts of kindness and take pride in being bucket fillers. This is the kind of program that Mr Wingate's new draft policy attempts to reduce and allow kids to opt out of. He has also indicated that he doesn't want current SEL materials used within the schools used next year. He stated this without providing information on what he proposes we replace it with, or where funding for this unknown replacement would come from.

I ask you as a community members, what is so wrong with children participating in programs that promote kindness, empathy and personal responsibility? These attributes should not be labeled as left or right wing, they should be universal. We have a school system that is struggling with academic shortfalls and bullying. Why do we have school board members attacking the very programs that have been repeatedly proven to help reduce bullying and improve academic success? It seems that some members of the board are out of touch with the good work that our teachers and administrators are doing. They choose instead to give in to conspiracy theories from outside groups. That is fine for them to do within their personal lives. But I have a problem both as a parent of children within this school system, and as a tax payer when those conspiracy theories take away beloved programs at the cost of the people here in this county. Everyone, even residents without children should be speaking up about this, because you as tax payers will have to pay for a completely new curriculum to be instituted based solely on the misguided opinion of one person.

As a parent, I feel strongly that SEL has benefited my children, and fully support our teachers and administrators in their attempts to help our students learn how to be better citizens through kindness and respect. I do not want to see these programs reduced or eliminated from our schools. Community members, please speak up at the next board meeting on June 12th at 7:00pm in the high school auditorium. If you cannot attend this meeting, I urge you to write to the school board and express your views clearly.

Devlyn D'Alfonzo, Radiant