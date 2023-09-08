We look forward to your visit to the Madison County Library. Our hours of operation are 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Mon-Wed-Fri, Tues and Thurs 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on Saturdays. Free wi-fi is available inside when we are open and/or outside 24/7. We have a great resource that will become available to you starting in September! Our web page madisoncountyvalibrary.org will go live with a link to a sensational new auto repair source (like the Chilton manuals but with easy to follow, video step-by-step instructions). Just hit Research/Learn on the toolbar and scroll down to Learn and you can access the helpful information from there.

Speaking of our website, please remember you can access homework help there, too. Assistance is available in all subjects and at a variety of grade levels. Go to Research/Learn on the toolbar and click on Lear. Then go to Homework Help and get free help from a certified tutor (speaking English or Spanish) from 2 pm until 11 pm.

Also, if you click on the Research/Learn toolbar there are free Transparent Language lessons that can teach a patron a multitude of languages including American Sign Language.

If you are looking for a job, go to Jobs and Careers on the toolbar and click on Job Now to help with resume writing, interviews and skills, and actual job searching with a live coach. If you want to start your own business, go to Plan Builder and it will walk you through the steps so you can get your new business off the ground.

Would you like to download books for free? Then tap the toolbar on Readers and choose ebooks. You click on the Blue Ridge Consortium and download the Libby app. Then choose our library on the scroll down list and enter your library card number. Finally, the passcode is the last four digits of your card number. You can then choose the ebook or audiobook that you would like to access first!

Story Hour at the library has resumed on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Parents, grandparents, and guardians: you and your preschool child are welcome to come visit for stories and a craft to create and take home.

Do you know the name and location of our watershed here in Central Virginia? Come find out about our water sources by checking out our easy picture books or juvenile fiction and non-fiction display of books. We also have some colorful new bookmarks on watersheds for you to take home!

Come and purchase some bargains! The Friends of the Library are currently holding a $5 bag sale upstairs for used books and DVDs for at least the next two weeks. We also have new books for sale at a reduced price next to the checkout desk.

Be aware that a donation request letter will be mailed out at the end of this month. It is one of the very few ways our small, independent library generates income, so we ask for you to be as generous as your means allow. And we thank you in advance, for the generosity that you ALWAYS show to us.

Mark your calendar for the Friends of the Library Yard Sale on Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Please continue to send anything you would like to contribute until Sept. 15th. If you would like to purchase your own 12X12 spot to sell your items, we ask for a $15 donation and you can call us at (540) 948-4720 to reserve your area on the lawn in front of the gazebo.

Last but not least, please keep your eyes peeled for educational sessions this fall for all ages and interests. A police officer will present on protecting yourself from scams. Miss Lily is coming for storytelling and dancing to West African music. Please watch the updates from the library for a list of the many new acquisitions of books and DVDs that we’ve added this summer. Our library looks forward to continuing to serve our patrons’ needs. See you soon!