Main Street in Madison County was bursting at the seams Saturday with festival attendees, craftspeople, food and more during the 29th Taste of the Mountains.

The annual street festival took place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits, artists, crafts, entertainment, antique cars, food trucks and more.

On the Library Lawn, guests enjoyed free wine tastings and $5 beers from local libation providers Bald Top Brewing, Revalation Vineyards, DuCard Vineyards, Blue Quartz Winery, Prince Michel Vineyards and Shotwell Run Brewing. While there, guests were also able to take a chance at dunking a young hockey player with the Madison Hockey League, taking a photo with the LOVEwork and listening to music from Bennie Dodd, Reborn and Silver Creek.

In the library parking lot, a variety of antique cars were on display including an impeccably kept Granada and a candy red Thunderbird.

The circle was full of food vendors, with attendees enjoying everything from the Bavarian Chef’s funnel cakes to barbecue from the Smok Shak. Additional food options were along Main Street with the 4-H Dairy Club’s icecream, a festival favorite; Cake Krums’ baked good and drinks and the Wolftown Ruritan’s cheeseburgers.

In addition to all the eats, Main Street was also host to vendors with everything from handmade goods to favorites like Scentsy and Doterra. The Perfect Blend Boutique welcomed visitors to its pink booth in front of Shear Perfections and DLT Artwork showed off its watercolors of local landmarks while encouraging young artists at its kids’ corner table.

DLT Artwork owner and artist Dianna took to social media post-festival to share her thoughts from the “incredible day.”

“I consider Madison my home and I was surrounded by comfort,” she said. “My favorite part was watching the little artists find the ‘Kids Corner’ watercolor table I set up. They made some awesome art! I saw repeat customers and met so many new people. Many of my former students dropped by to say hello, and the weather was perfect. Thank you for your continued support, orders, compliments, and genuine joy seeing my business grow. I’m so touched by how supportive acquaintances have been—from the beginning. Thank you.”

In addition to the kids corner, young attendees also enjoyed games and sand art. Circle H Equine hosted pony rides and magician and illusionist Wes Iseli entertained with three performances.

Up the street, The Fine Grainery’s Cody Lester had a similar experience to DLT Artwork. The woodworker took to social media to state he had a great time at the festival, meeting people, selling his custom wordworking and even picked up a “Best Overall” award.

“So much time and money have been spent behind the scenes making this work,” Lester said. “So many late nights making sawdust, packing orders, quoting commissions, and spare time spent just thinking about what moves to make. Not every event makes you feel as though your efforts are paying off, but this one did, even without the award. It’s hard to assess your progress day in and day out just like looking in the mirror each day. But, winning a little plaque that I didn’t even know was at stake put a little tear in my eye. Maybe, just maybe, what I’m doing is working. I appreciate all the support from everyone!”

Madison County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tracey Gardner said lots of vendors had similar positive experiences.

“Many years I’ll ask vendors how they did, and some say great and others okay,” she said. “This year, every vendor I asked said they did very well! Many ran out and were taking orders to mail items. The vendors get a pre-registration application in their final packet which saves them $10 [off next year’s registration fee] if they send it in before Sept. 30 and we had many already drop their forms off before this one ended!”

Gardner said she was also extremely happy with the turnout, which was estimated in the thousands.

“We don’t have tickets so its hard to say a number, but it was easily double what we had last year,” she said. “All parking lots were full at times. There were times when it was hard to get through. We did focus on placing more people on the north end and less in the middle to give folks a place to sit.”

Overall, Gardner said it was a great day.

“It was the best we’ve had in years and we appreciate everyone who came out and supported their neighbors, businesses and we also appreciate those that drove a couple hours to either be a vendor or just attend,” she said. “It was a truly special day.”

For information about next year’s Taste of the Mountains Street Festival or future local events call the Madison Chamber of Commerce at (540) 948-4455, visit http://www.madisonva.com, or email tourism@madison-va.com.