Taste of the Mountains Vendors
The following vendors have been confirmed for Saturday’s Taste of the Mountains Street Festival. This listing is accurate as of presstime and may not represent a final listing:
Food and Drinks:
Miranda’s
Wolftown Ruritan Club
Cake Krums Cafe
4-H Dairy Club
Jenny Lynd’s Pizza
Bavarian Chef
Catch the Chef
Over the Top Chef
629 House Ribs, Chicken and Seafood
Smok Shak
PopPop’s Concessions
Bald Top Brewery
Revalation Vineyards
DuCard Vineyards
Blue Quartz Winery
Prince Michel Vineyards
Shotwell Run Brewing
Civic Organizations and groups:
The Madison County Animal Shelter
MAD Cats
Beth Car Baptist Church
NAACP Culpeper
Madison County Democratic Committee
Gideons of Greene-Madison
Encompass Community Supports
MESA
Mount Carmel Church
Montpelier Chapter NSDAR
Oak Grove Mennonite Church
Restore Madison
Madison Choral Society/Bel Canto
Madison Free Clinic
Madison County Republican Committee
Grace Baptist Community Church
Madison County Republican Women
Hebron Lutheran Church
Old Rag Master Naturalists
Madison Presbyterian
Victory Freewill Baptist Church
American Legion 157
Madison County Football
Madison Senior Center
Literacy Council of Madison County
MCPS Transportation
EMS
MCHS Band Boosters
MCAAHA
Piedmont Episcopal
Elizabeth Melson for Senate
Madison County Volunteer Fire Company
Madison Parks and Recreation
Vietnam Vets of America
Madison Youth Hockey
Kemper Frye Strother
Vendors/Businesses:
Scentsy
Mary & Martha
Doterra
Hope Inspired Therapy
Little Peace Farm
Cherokee Nation Radio
K-9 Caring Angels Dog Training
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
Madison Family Dentistry
Madison Drug Company
Betty Mallory
The Nest
Shenandoah Survival
UVa Health Medical Center
The Perfect Blend Boutique
Shear Perfection Beauty Bar
Cardinal Home Center
Color Street
Voltran
Crafters:
Horseshoe Art
Mollie Wood
Steven’s Swings and More
Pillows by Pat
DLT Artwork
Pawpaw’s Dog Treats
Rebel Ridge Stoneworks
Paint Me! Paint Me!
Fudge Place
The Fine Grainery
Bill and Barb’s Crafts
Meyerhoff Gems
Ellen Taylor Designs
Theis Arts and Crafts
Itumiray
Hilda’s Crafts
Handmade Wood Crafts
Walls Mtn. Woodworking
Lace and Lavender
Boggs Welding
Viva Handcrafted Jewelry
SS Fragrances
Leather Wood Guitar Straps
Tempest Moon Art
Easco Bonsai Trees
With You in Mind
Damascus Knives
Creative Spirit in Madison
Don’s Woodcrafts
Arrowwood Minerals
Von’s Crafts
Hang-ups
Threads and Sawdust
Cathy’s Custom Jewelry
PD Gordon
Totes McGoats Body Soaps
The Friendship Tent
Let’s Go Have Fun
Home on the Ridge
Vintage Vibes
Glass by Manda