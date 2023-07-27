A new survival store has opened on U.S. 29.

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting earlier this month for Shenandoah Survival. The shop is located on U.S. 29 at the intersection of Wolftown-Hood Road across from Sheetz. The space was previously occupied by Cake Krums which relocated several months ago to Main Street.

Owner Scott Feinauer was born and raised in Atlanta, GA where he developed a love of the outdoors, hiking, camping and fishing in the Appalachian Mountains. Feinauer and his wife, Nichole, moved to Greene County with their 10 children and fell in love with the region.

Shenandoah Survival brings Feinauer’s love of the outdoors to the forefront. The business aims to be a trusted local resource for emergency preparedness supplies, tools and training. The company’s goal is “to meet our community’s disaster preparedness needs; creating a place to share knowledge, skills and a sense of self-reliance.”

The store is an authorized dealer of Zero Tolerance Knives; Spyderco; North American Rescue; The Landmark Project; Alexa Pure; Kavu and Lifestraw. In addition to selling goods, Shenandoah Survival plans to offer a variety of classes and workshops including field craft and fire starting; first aid and trauma care; homesteading, gardening and food storage and more. Up next are a fire starting, fire safety and s’mores class for ages 8-15 July 28, 5-7 p.m. The cost is $20 per participant and parents are encouraged to participate with their children. A donation will be made to the local fire department. On Aug. 12, a “Stop the Bleed” class will be held 1-3 p.m. To register, stop by the store, call (540) 407-8485 or email shenandoahsurvivalmadison@gmail.com.

Plans are also underway for homeschool classes.

Shenandoah Survival is located at 7385 Wolftown-Hood Road in Madison. It is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.shenandoahsurvival.com.