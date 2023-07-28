Parents and students will see smaller than usual school supply lists this year thanks to community donations.

Last week, Madison County Public School Superintendent Anna Graham said a recent effort to solicit donations of school supplies was largely successful, covering approximately $25,000 of the more than $41,000 collectively needed to provide students with pens, pencils and more. She said about $16,000 will be passed on to parents, but they shouldn’t see long lists.

“We looked at every grade level and picked a few items [for parents to supply],” Graham said. “It should hopefully be no more than $10 or so [per child].”

For students in pre-kindergarten through second grade, donors provided markers, crayons, Play-doh, watercolors, glue sticks and glue, scissors, pencils and more. Donors include the Madison County Education Foundation; Plow and Hearth and Evergreen Enterprises; Lee Highway Nursery; Cook’s Plumbing; MadSafe; Rose Park United Methodist Church; Rhoudabush Group and many others.

Some of the same donors also donated supplies for elementary school and middle school students including pencils, dry erase markers, highlighters and more.

Supply lists are available online at https://www2.madisonschools.k12.va.us.