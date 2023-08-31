Madison County is celebrating the 29th Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2.

The annual street festival will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and offers something for everyone. There will be exhibits, artists, crafts, entertainment, antique cars, food trucks and more.

On the Library Lawn, guests can enjoy free wine tastings and $5 beers from local libation providers Bald Top Brewing, Revalation Vineyards, DuCard Vineyards, Blue Quartz Winery, Prince Michel Vineyards and Shotwell Run Brewing. Clore Furniture will be setup nearby along with basket making by Clyde Jenkins and members of the Kemper Frye Strother camp.

The LOVEwork will also be located on the Library Lawn. Take a family picture in front of the LOVEwork and share it on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers or on Twitter and Instagram, using the special hash tags #LOVEVA and #MadisonVA.

The library stage will also be a hotspot of activity with Bennie Dodd at 10:30 a.m. followed by Reborn. The headliner, Silver Creek, will follow. The local band has been entertaining fans since 1970 with music from diverse genres.

Up and down Main Street will be numerous vendors with everything from handmade goods to favorites like Scentsy and Doterra. Local organizations will also be present, offering information on their services and mission as well as various swag items.

The youngest attendees will enjoy games and sand art. Plus, magician and illusionist Wes Iseli will perform in the Madison Drug Company lot at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Food vendors will be in abundance. The Madison United Methodist Church will be serving breakfast on the south end of town and Cake Krums Café will be serving breakfast, lunch and other goodies all day long. There will be a vast array of food trucks this year in the administration circle next to the Library Lawn and entertainment. Bavarian Chef, Catch the Chef, Over the Top Chef, along with Smok Shak, Pop Pops Kettle Corn and 629 Firehouse Ribs, Chicken and Seafood, LLC will be in attendance.

"Taste of the Mountains has something for everyone," economic development and tourism director Tracey Gardner said. "There will be food trucks galore, antique autos and new vendors."

There is no admission charge and there will be free parking at the high school with shuttle buses for convenience. Taste of the Mountains is a rain or shine event! There will be a few parking spots on Washington Street in the Old General Store lot with optional donations to the Madison Free Clinic. For further information call the Madison Chamber of Commerce at (540) 948-4455, visit http://www.madisonva.com, or email tourism@madison-va.com.