Madison County is celebrating the 29th Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival, Saturday, Sept. 2. Taste of the Mountains offers something for everyone. Visitors have varied interests, be it the exhibits, artists, craftspeople, entertainment, antique cars, magic shows, and more! This year the wineries and breweries will have their own tents and while wine tasting will be free, beer tickets will be $5 per beer.

The LOVEwork will again be showcased on the Library Lawn. Take a family picture in front of the LOVEwork and share it on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers or on Twitter and Instagram, using the special hash tags #LOVEVA and #MadisonVA.

The entire family can enjoy the day, browsing, shopping, enjoying the games, listening to great music, eating and taking pleasure in the vast array of entertainment. Each year many new artists and craftspeople are added along with those who participated in the past. Antique collectors may find the treasure they have been looking for and various informative exhibits will be of interest. Live entertainment will be presented all day where visitors can stop, rest and enjoy the music or dance listening to fantastic music. Children will enjoy the games, sand art, fun food, and you won’t want to miss Wes Iseli Magician and Illusionist in the Madison Drug Co. lot.

Food vendors will be in abundance. The Madison United Methodist Church will be serving breakfast on the south end of town and Cake Krums Café will be serving breakfast, lunch and other goodies all day long. There will be a vast array of food trucks this year in the administration circle next to the Library Lawn and entertainment. Bavarian Chef, Catch the Chef, Over the Top Chef, along with Smok Shak, Pop Pops Kettle Corn and 629 Firehouse Ribs, Chicken and Seafood, LLC will be in attendance.

There is no admission charge and there will be free parking at the high school with shuttle buses for convenience. Taste of the Mountains is a rain or shine event! There will be a few parking spots on Washington Street in the Old General Store lot with optional donations to the Madison Free Clinic. For further information call the Madison Chamber of Commerce at (540) 948-4455, visit http://www.madisonva.com, or email tourism@madison-va.com.