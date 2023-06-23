Bridgewater College men’s and women’s swim head coach Gwynn Harrison and men’s swimmers Luke Wintersgill and Andrea Cibrario have claimed All-State honors, announced by the VaSID office on May 2.

Wintersgill, a junior from Madison, highlighted the swimming duo with a spot on the first team for breaststroke. He saw three podium finishes at this past years ODAC championships. He set a new personal best in the 100-yard breaststroke grabbing second place in the event, as well as third place in the 200-yard breaststroke. Wintersgill also set the 100y, 200y, 100m and 200m breaststroke school records and was a part of the record setting 200 and 400-yard medley relay teams this season.

Cibrario, a freshman hailing from Cirie, Italy, sees his name on the all-state second team for IM. He captured first place in the 200-yard IM at the ODAC Championships, which was the men’s programs first-ever ODAC event championship. He also saw two more podium finishes, as he claimed second in the 200y back and third in the 400y IM. Cibrario set a plethora of records over the last season including the 100m free, 100m back, 100m butterfly, 200m and 400m IM, 100y free, 200y back, 200y butterfly and the 200 and 400y IM. He also was apart of the 400 and 800y freestyle relay, 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle relay and 200m and 400m medley relay record setting squads.

Harrison coached the men’s team to a fourth-place finish in this years ODAC Championships. The men’s team, who’s first season of competition came in 2017-18, reset nearly all of its records this past season under Harrison. The former DIII All-American swimmer adds to her honors after garnering ODAC Coach of the Year laurels in February. This is the first time she has claimed this honor from VaSID.

