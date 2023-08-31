The opening week of the high school football season in Central Virginia had a little bit of everything.

There were overtime thrillers, late comebacks, blowouts and some highlight reel plays. Week 2 of the season will be even busier, with several of the area’s private school programs kicking off their seasons.

Here is a look at each game on this week’s schedule.

Orange County at Culpeper

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

The skinny: Both teams are looking to rebound from disappointing losses in Week 1. Orange gave up nearly 400 rushing yards in a 40-14 loss in Colston Bayless’ head coaching debut at Porterfield Park. The Hornets (0-1) trailed 40-0 at one point in the game. They travel to Culpeper, which suffered a 49-7 loss to rival Eastern View in its season opener. The Blue Devils (0-1), who are coached by former Charlottesville High School coach Eric Sherry, hope to improve their ball security after committing six turnovers against the Cyclones.

John Paul the Great at Fork Union

When: 4 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Blue Devils (0-0) begin a new era under new head coach Eddie Handsome, who played postgraduate football at Fork Union in 1994. Handsome has been an assistant coach at Atlee, Highland Springs and Varina in the Richmond area, and the head coach at Norview High School in Norfolk. He takes over a FUMA program coming off a 1-9 season. The Blue Devils will take on a St. John Paul the Great team that suffered a 56-17 loss to Riverdale Baptist in its season opener last week.

Brunswick Academy at Covenant

When: 4:30 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The defending VISFL 8-man state champion Eagles picked right where they left off last season in Week 1, rolling to a 67-0 victory over Fuqua. Covenant’s offense is fueled by its running game, which got 147 yards and five touchdowns from Jonathan Newton last week. The Eagles (1-0) will face a Brunswick Academy team that is off to a 2-0 start and has outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 108-28 this season.

William Fleming at Albemarle

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Patriots (0-1) will look to get back on track after a 24-7 loss to Heritage (Lynchburg) in Week 1. Albemarle’s high-powered offense was unable to get going against the Pioneers and will face another challenge from the defense of William Fleming (1-0), which delivered a shutout performance in last week’s 32-0 win over Hidden Valley. The Colonels have a strong running game and racked up 331 rushing yards in last week’s victory.

James Monroe at Charlottesville

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Black Knights (0-1) ran into a buzz saw in Week 1, falling behind 41-0 in the first quarter in a 55-8 loss to Wilson Memorial. New head coach Jeff Woody was pleased that his players kept a positive attitude and stayed together during the defeat. James Monroe enters the game with a 1-0 record but did not get to play last week’s scheduled game against Stafford due to a threatening social media post by a Stafford student. Stafford forfeited the game.

Monticello at Waynesboro

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Mustangs (1-0) will bring plenty of momentum with them over the mountain after last week’s 42-28 win over William Monroe. After falling behind 28-14 in the third quarter, Monticello scored 28 unanswered points to pick up the win. Ezekiel Pour leads the way for the Monticello ground game and racked up 121 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win. Tre Early is a big-play threat for the Mustangs and had a long kickoff return for a touchdown in Week 1. Waynesboro (0-1) will be looking for its first win of the season after suffering a 35-7 loss to Alleghany in Week 1.

Spotswood at Western Albemarle

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: After last week’s 42-3 loss to Cave Spring in Roanoke, the Warriors (0-1) return home to play host to the Trailblazers. It will be the first home game for new Western head coach Seth Wilson. Spotswood (0-1) also will be looking to get back on track after letting a 24-6 lead slip away in a 28-24 road loss to Rustburg in Week 1.

Madison County at Buckingham

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Mountaineers (1-0) were resilient in last week’s 15-14 home win over Staunton. Madison coach Larry Helmick called it “a huge win” for his program. “We battled and battled and battled,” he told The News Virginian. “Some things didn’t go our way, but we found ways to get back in it and give ourselves a chance to win.” That resiliency should serve the Mountaineers well as they hit the road to face Buckingham (0-1), which suffered a 23-6 loss to Appomattox County in Week 1.

Manassas Park at William Monroe

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Greene Dragons (0-1) are hoping to rebound after letting a two-touchdown lead slip away last week in a 42-28 road loss to Monticello. One of the bright spots for William Monroe in Week 1 was Jackson Wood, who rushed for 135 yards and caught a touchdown pass on offense and snagged an interception and fumble recovery on defense. The Dragons will face a Manassas Park program that is returning to the field after not fielding a team in 2022 due to low numbers. The Cougars (0-1) lost 61-0 to Osbourn Park in Week 1.

Mountain View (Quicksburg) at Nelson County

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Governors (1-0) look much improved on offense in Week 1, scoring four touchdowns in a 28-14 home win over Randolph-Henry. That offensive improvement started with quarterback Colton Baker, who tossed three touchdown passes in the victory. Nelson will look to build on that success against Mountain View (0-1) which was handed a 54-8 loss to Bath County in their season opener. If they win, the Governors will surpass last season’s win total and put them another step closer to earning their first winning season since 2002.

Hargrave at St. Anne’s-Belfield

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Saints kick off year 2 of the Joe Sandoe era with a home game against the Tigers. STAB went 1-8 last season in Sandoe’s first season but the Saints enter the season with a bigger roster and the returning players have a greater understanding of Sandoe’s system and culture. They will face a Hargrave team that earned a 31-14 win over the Virginia Spartans in its season opener.

Blue Ridge at Nansemond-Suffolk

When: 7 p.m., Friday

The skinny: The Barons begin the season with a trip to the 757 to face Nansemond-Suffolk. After narrowly missing out on a state playoff berth last season, Blue Ridge has its sights on reaching the postseason in Clint Alexander’s second season as head coach. The Barons will take on a Nansemond-Suffolk team that is looking to bounce back from its 15-13 loss to North Cross in its season opener.

Courtland at Louisa County

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

The skinny: Both teams looked impressive in season-opening wins. Louisa (1-0), which is replacing the majority of its starters from last year’s Jefferson District championship team, picked up a 35-14 win over Patrick Henry (Ashland), while Courtland cruised to a 40-14 road victory over Orange County. Both teams like to run the football. All five of Louisa’s touchdowns last week were on the ground, while Courtland racked up 397 yards against the Hornets.

Flint Hill at Woodberry Forest

When: 2 p.m., Saturday

The skinny: The Tigers have high hopes in Jackson Matteo’s second season as head coach. After going 7-3 last season, Woodberry Forest added an influx of local talent for this season, adding transfers Mark Wamhoff (Covenant), Savion Hiter (Louisa County) and Dyzier Carter (Louisa County). Woodberry beat Flint Hill 26-21 in last year’s season opener in Oakton.