The Mountaineers had their first moment on the field last week, scrimmaging against Central Lunenburg. Team leads said some things were done well, but others need improvement as the team heads into a second scrimmage Friday at 6 p.m. against Nelson.

The first game of the season will be held Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at home against Staunton.

This year’s team is led by sophomore quarterback Aaron Fincham and seniors Damajah Brown-Robinson; Jaden Scruggs; Wesley Woodward; Jayden Jenkins and Billy Acton.

Season passes are currently on sale and are valid for regular season home games. Passes are $125 each or $350 for a family of four with additional passes for $30. To purchase, contact director of student activities Tim Tryon at ttryon@madisonschools.k12.va.us.