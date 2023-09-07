The Knights jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half and never looked back in a home win over the Mountaineers. Quarterback Zahir Chambers gave Buckingham (1-1) a 22-0 lead in the second quarter when he scrambled past the Madison defense on a broken play and found the end zone. William Dickey scored the Mountaineers’ lone touchdown of the night on deep pass from Aaron Fincham. Madison (1-1) has a bye week before hosting rival William Monroe on Sept. 15.
PREP FOOTBALL | WEEK 2 RECAP
Madison falls to Buckingham
- DAILY PROGRESS STAFF
