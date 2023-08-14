Classes didn't start until this week, but Madison athletes have been hard at work for several weeks. The golf team began its season with an invitational Aug. 3 at Lake Monticello Golf Course. The event was followed up by matches Aug. 8 at Shenvalee Golf Course and Aug. 9 at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club. The team was scheduled for matches Aug. 15 at Blue Ridge Shadows and Aug. 16 at Bryce Resort.
Golf season underway
