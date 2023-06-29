After years of discussion, a potential solar farm project will be the subject of a joint public hearing next week.

An application was originally submitted in 2021 by James and Jean Beall and Springbrook Farm LLC Representative Tina Weaver to rezone their 91.89 acre parcel next to Yoder’s Country Store to M1, limited industrial. The property is currently split zoned agriculture A1 and general business B1. The rezoning is necessary to accommodate the county’s zoning ordinance which requires solar projects to be located on M1 zoned property. The application also requested a special use permit (SUP) to construct a solar project on the property. That application went to a public hearing, but was tabled by the applicants and ultimately pulled from consideration.

Months later, the applicants appeared back before the planning commission with a representative from Louth Callan Renewables (LCR). LCR is a solar development, engineering, procurement, construction and operations and maintenance firm headquartered in Suffield, CT. The company currently has nine projects under lease in Virginia. LCR submitted a draft site plan to the county for the project with rezoning and SUP hearings anticipated in early November. However, the actual application for the rezoning and SUP was never submitted and again the project was off the table.

In February, LCR submitted a new application for the rezoning and SUP on the 91.89 acre property owned by James Beall via his LLC, SBF Madison VA and Weaver via Springbrook Farm at Madison LLC. It was supposed to go to public hearing in May, but was then pushed to June and ultimately July on the request of LCR CEO Nick Sylvestre after planning commissioners complained that the application wasn’t complete.

The project aims to generate 30,761 megawatts per year over a 25-year contract with an option to extend 10 years and will tie into Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s (REC) electrical grid at the Pratts substation. Solar panels will cover 59 of the parcels 91.89 acres with 32 acres dedicated to open space and two acres covered by impervious surface. The project will have a landscape buffer in accordance with the county’s ordinance requirements and will feature native plant species for pollinators. Sylvestre said the plan is to partner with the Virginia State Beekeepers Association and local bee farmers to host hives on-site to support local honey businesses. He said he’s also like to utilize sheep to manage vegetation.

If approved, the project would take about 15 months to construct from start to finish and Sylvestre said LCR works with local labor to provide an economic stimulus. The project is estimated to contribute 28 jobs during construction, according to an economic and fiscal contribution report. That report also estimates accumulated county revenue of approximately $4.8 million over 35 years. This is comprised of real estate tax, an annual $100,000 capital payment and a newly approved revenue sharing ordinance of $1,400 per megawatt with a 10% escalator every five years. County attorney Hanon Wright said negotiations are ongoing on the required siting agreement, with one item being a possible increase in the annual capital payment amount.

County planner Ligon Webb said the agreement is 95% complete. It’s the last document needed to fulfill the requirements of the county’s zoning ordinance. The ordinance, particularly 14-19-3, requires the submission of several items before the issuance of a special use permit for a solar facility. These include a feasibility impact study demonstrating the amount of power generated can be supported by the relevant electrical company and electric grid; an economic cost/benefit analysis; a view shed analysis conducted from the perspectives of neighboring landowners and roadway travelers; and a decommissioning plan with an appropriate surety bond.

Aside from the siting agreement, the county has received the other necessary documents. They can be viewed online at https://www.madisonco.virginia.gov/zoning/page/planning-commission-workshop-meeting-7.

However, one big question still looms—where the lines would be located to get the power from the project on U.S. 29 to the Pratts substation near the intersection of Rts. 230 and 231. Two routes still exist—down U.S. 29 and around the corner to the substation or U.S. 29 to Rt. 230 to the substation. Sylvestre said the lines will run on existing infrastructure, but it’s still unknown what the exact route will be. He said REC is still studying it and will give LCR the “best feasible route for the least money.”

Commissioner Pete Elliott said he wouldn’t be interested in entertaining any rezoning or permitting until that route is finalized.

LCR’s Kyzer Gardiola said the route wouldn’t cause any visual impact. He said three-phase line already exists at the high school and the anything else would be taking one-phase line and upgrading it to three-phase. He said ti wouldn’t be anything different than if any other commercial building would be locating on the property.

Planning commission chairman Steve Carpenter said the routing is particularly important as neighboring business owner Michael Yoder had specifically asked that no lines be placed in front of his store.

Sylvestre said the lines wouldn’t be in front of Yoder’s, but rather across the road. He said it wouldn’t be any different than how REC constructs their lines all over the county and would be minimally intrusive at best.

“It’s really speculation [at this point],” planning commissioner Nathan Cowan said. “There’s only a few make it or break its for me and that’s one that has been mentioned for months.”

Commissioners said that’s only one of the pieces still missing. They asked about environmental impact, which Sylvestre said had been submitted via a wetland report and a phase one environmental report. They also asked if the project would be well under the 50% of total Madison County electric usage. Sylvestre said using a basic Google search for the county’s annual power usage, the solar project would be well under 50%. He also said from U.S. 29, only about 8% of the project would be visible with only approximately 1% visible from Yoder’s. There was some confusion on the visual impact photos provided, but those are being refined.

Cowan said there’s still just still too many unanswered questions to make an educated vote next week.

Resident Allan Nicholls, who has been very vocal in his opposition of the project, pointed to several inconsistencies in the documents provided. He said the size of the project is listed differently in different documents. He also said the viewshed analysis from LCR is incomplete and an analysis provided years ago by the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) paints a very different picture. He said that analysis shows the project will be seen from his property, Food Lion, the schools, Courthouse Mountain and Yoder’s. In the decommissioning plan, Nicholls said recycling panels is mentioned, but it costs approximately $40 per panel compared to $1-5 to put a panel in the landfill. He said the plan only allocates $1.53 to the removal of each panel.

“They’re going to fill up our landfill,” he said.

Nicholls said there also isn’t a vegetative buffer lining his property and the setbacks appear to have no been increased surrounding creeks. More importantly, however, he said is the rezoning of the property to M-1. He said industrially zoned land adjacent to residentially zoned land is “generally a bad idea” and while proffers are being proposed for this project, should it change hands in the future, no one will remember why those proffers were in place.

“It’s inappropriate and should be rejected,” Nicholls said.

A joint public hearing on the rezoning and the SUP application will be held July 5 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.