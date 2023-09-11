Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands attend street festival

Thousands attend street festival

Main Street in Madison County was bursting at the seams Saturday with festival attendees, craftspeople, food and more during the 29th Taste of…

Firnew to present "Art of Community"

Firnew to present "Art of Community"

The Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle is pleased to announce “The Art of Community,” a group art exhibition and sale, Sept. 23 – Oct. 29. The openin…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Hypertelescope’ Soon Find a Home on the Moon