When the planning commission meets next month, it will do so with a new member.

Longtime Brightwood resident James “Jim” Smith has been chosen by the board of supervisors to fill a vacancy on the commission. Late last month, longtime commissioner Daniel Crigler resigned from his position due to health reasons. Crigler has served on the commission for numerous years.

Smith was chosen from among four applicants. He has lived in the county for 19 years and has masters in business administration with a concentration in finance as well as a bachelors in accounting. He is a member of the Madison American Legion Post 157, Madison Matters and serves on the electoral board. He’s also a past political party chair and a frequent campaign volunteer.

In his application, Smith said he would bring his knowledge of budgeting and finance coupled with understanding the workings and structure of Madison County’s statutory framework and the impact of zoning decisions on the citizens, county and future budgets.

“In short, the planning commission should be the staff for the board of supervisors, providing [them] with the due diligence necessary for [them] to make the policy decisions with adequate information,” Smith said. “That means that paid staff is responsible for providing the planning commission reviewable plans and the planning commission is responsible, in turn, for providing complete packages that are ready for action to the board of supervisors, viz, documents that satisfy the doctrine of completed staff work. I would like to contribute to such an organization to enhance the well-being of my fellow Madisonians.”

Other applicants for the position included Jim Duszynski, Zachary Whitman and Roman Pizmoht.

Whitman, while not appointed to the planning commission, was appointed as a citizen representative to the county’s new development committee. The committee will serve as a pre-cursor to the planning commission. Potential special use permit (SUP), rezoning and other applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the development committee in an effort to better understand their potential business ideas and fine tune their applications.

“The idea is to meet with pre-applicants and find out more about what they’re trying to do and give advice,” county administrator Jonathon Weakley said. “Stakeholders can hear the project early on and help shape the application.”

The committee will have a standing meeting each month which will be canceled in the event there are no pending applicants.

“It’s a good opportunity to flesh some of these things out and fine tune them,” Weakley said.

In addition to Whitman, the committee will be comprised of supervisors Carty Yowell and Dustin Dawson; planning commission chair Steve Carpenter; economic development and tourism director Tracey Gardner; county planner Ligon Webb; building official Jaime Wilks; a Virginia Department of Health representative and Weakley. Public safety officials will be included as needed.

“This is a great idea,” supervisor James Jewett said. “This should greatly improve the planning process and in the future could be a vehicle for economic development policy.”

The planning commission will next meeting Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The joint meeting has been cancelled and instead will be used as an additional workshop.