Those wishing to place election signs at polling places within the county will have a new ordinance to follow.

Last week, supervisors approved an amendment to the county's sign ordinance. The amendment requires temporary signs placed at polling locations within the county to be placed no earlier than 36 hours before the polls open and be removed within 36 hours of the polls closing. The amendment also states the signs must comply with Virginia Code requirements and not be placed within 40 feet of the polling place entrance. Signs not adhering to the rules will be removed and/or destroyed. Signs cannot be placed on county-owned property, aside from those serving as polling places. The registrar's office, located at 414 N. Main Street, is not considered a polling place, despite hosting early and absentee voting.

Madison County Democratic Committee Chair Annette Hyde took issue with the latter during a public hearing on the amendment. She said the office becomes a polling place 45 days prior to Election Day for early voting. She also asked that the times be adjusted to include Saturday voting.

County attorney Hanon Wright said he didn't believe the registrar's office counts as a polling place and also noted the ordinance doesn't affect private property or VDOT right-of-way.

"The idea was to allow for signage around election days without creating blight and allowing for mowing," he said.

Supervisor James Jewett suggested placing a sample ballot on the bulletin board near the registrar's office. Registrar Lauren Eanes said one is already placed there, but her office is considering options for making it larger. She also said there may be an Attorney General opinion that the registrar's office is a polling place. However, signs don't have to be allowed.

Madison County Electoral Board Chair Jim Smith said the amendment incorporated any concerns the committee had regarding the changes. Both Smith and Eanes worked with Wright in crafting the amendment.

Jewett said if problems arise in the future, the ordinance can always be revisited.

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said he agreed with a sample ballot being posted versus numerous signs.

The amendment was approved 5-0.