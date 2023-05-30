Related to this story

Most Popular

Mitchell honored

Mitchell honored

Described as someone who puts children first in everything she does, this year’s Madison County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Jeannette M…

Another delay for solar

Another delay for solar

Not ready to go to public hearing, that was the consensus about an application for a solar farm after last week's planning commission workshop.

Utz, Coppege receive Madison Award

Utz, Coppege receive Madison Award

Last week, Fay Utz and Nan Coppege received the Madison Award for their contributions to the community. The two were honored during a dinner h…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Teen shot in head walks at brain injury event