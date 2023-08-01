The search continues for a missing Ruckersville man, more than two weeks after his disappearance.

Jake Fahlfeder, 31, of Ruckersville was last seen in the evening hours of July 18. According to a Facebook group created by his sister, Kayla Sisk, he was last seen at 7:12 p.m. at the Ruckersville Sheetz. His vehicle, a white Toyota Venza was found the following day near Lake Gordonsville, also known as Bowler's Mill Lake, in Louisa County. It was towed and discovered to be Fahlfeder's vehicle after family members filed a missing person's report July 20.

Since then, the Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Louisa County Sheriff's Office have asked the public for assistance in locating the missing adult male. The Louisa County Sheriff's Office said witnesses stated they spoke to and saw a person they identified as Fahlfeder leaving an unoccupied residence on Louisa Road July 25. A search for him in the area was unsuccessful. Authorities say over a dozen entities have expended more than 500 man hours searching just under 2,000 acres for Fahlfeder, including several bodies of water utilizing drones, thermal devices, multiple types of K9s, search teams and dive teams.

Also searching for Fahlfeder are his family, friends and hundreds of strangers. As of Monday, the "Finding Jake Fahlfeder" group had more than 3,330 members with dozens offering to assist with the search, agreeing to post flyers and share information and more. A GoFundMe to assist in the search was just short of reaching its $10,000 goal. Family members question the reported sighting of Fahlfeder and say it's completely unlike him to just disappear.

“This is completely out of the norm for him, and we are just asking people to please, please check cameras, dash cams, ring doorbells, anything, trail cams, anything that you can think of if you’re in that area, to check and see if you see him,” Sisk told The Daily Progress. “The most recent thing that we’ve gotten is that they did search the lake near where his car was found and they didn’t find him. There was no signs of him, no signs of his wallet or keys. And the tip that we had gotten that he might have possibly been seen at a gas station, close to where his car was found — we got the security footage from there, and unfortunately, he was not on the security footage, so we don’t believe that it was him.”

Fahlfeder is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6'1" and weighs approximately 180lbs. He has "Lyon" tattooed on his back, a black star tattoo on his left thigh and "4 All" tattooed on his left knuckles.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have observed someone matching Fahlfeder's description to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234 or the Greene County Sheriff's Office at (434) 985-2222. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 1-800-346-1466.