Madison County School Board members have begun discussing the state’s new model policies for the treatment of transgender students in K-12 schools.

The policies were released last month by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and reverse policies released in 2021 by then Governor Ralph Northam. Northam’s policies directed schools to allow transgender students to use restrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity and instructed teachers to accept those identities and use students’ preferred pronouns. Youngkin’s policies reverse those and instead focus on parental rights. The new policies require parental permission for a student to be referred to as a gender and associated name differing from what was assigned at birth. And while the policies are now considered the standard, school districts still have to adopt policies consistent with, but perhaps more comprehensive, than the model policies.

Some divisions, including Spotsylvania County Public Schools, have adopted and implemented the model policies and some, including many of the larger Northern Virginia districts, have opted to reject the new guidance. Madison County Public Schools hasn’t made any changes—yet.

In 2021, school board members discussed their existing policies which already covered issues addressed within Northam’s transgender policies. Harassment and bullying were, and continue to be, prohibited and the division works to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. As for restrooms and locker rooms, high school students have access to single stall restrooms and the middle school has a one student in the restroom at a time policy. Locker rooms allow for access to restroom stalls to protect privacy. Athletics are governed by the Virginia High School League (VHSL).

Now, those things remain in place at Madison County Public Schools. Some of the highlights of the new policies—requiring parents to submit changes to student records regarding names and gender—are part of the discussion among the board. Superintendent Anna Graham said the new policies are fairly “muddy.”

“The new policies replace the 2021 policy,” she said. “The model policies are not part of the state code, but the state code requires school divisions to adopt policies consistent with model policies. It’s muddy. The policies state restrooms are used according to the gender assigned at birth, but it references federal law.”

Federal law recognizes a student’s right to access a restroom consistent with their gender identity.

“[The new policies are] about as clear as muddy water,” Graham said.

She instructed school board members to read over the new model policies and submit questions for the board’s attorney. The board plans to discuss the policies at their September meeting.

School board member Christopher Wingate said he’s in favor of the new model policies.

“I read the policy, it’s balance and has gone through significant legal review,” he said. “I like sticking to the state policy and not making our own up. It’s parent-centric. In general, schools don’t belong between parents and their children. I have daughters. I don’t want boys born boys to play sports [with] them or undress in front of them. I think that’s a common thought in Madison County. We’re called to respect [students] with dignity and this does that.”

VHSL has said it won’t change its current policies to match the new model policies. In 2014, the executive committee voted to approve participation for transgender athletes. Existing policy requires transgender athletes to obtain an approved appeal to compete on sport teams matching their gender identity. During the last school year, 10 appeals were filed across the state, nine were approved.

