Orange and Madison will continue their water and sewer relationship for the foreseeable future.

Last week, Madison County Supervisors approved an amendment to the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between Orange and Madison. That agreement was established May 25, 2021 and established the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) as a two-county organization following the now-approved withdrawal of Greene County from the authority. The MOA was initially effective only through June 1, 2027. The new amendment extends it to Sept. 1, 2033 with the opportunity for a 10-year renewal.

Madison County Administrator Jonathon Weakley had expressed some concern that the original MOA’s clock was already ticking, despite Greene’s withdrawal not being approved until June 12. He said RSA’s recent board of member changes have created an environment in which members are willing to work together.

Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson agreed.

“Let’s everyone work together in a positive motion,” he said, noting that Orange County has been exceedingly accommodating in willing to work with Madison despite Orange County residents making up the bulk of RSA’s customers. “Everyone can get the same service they expect from RSA.”

In addition to new board members Pete Elliott (Madison), Mark Johnson (Orange) and Ted Voorhees (Orange), the RSA also has a new legal team.

Longtime Earlysville- based attorney Terry Lynn, who began representing RSA in the later half of 2019 resigned in July. She unsuccessfully defended the authority in lawsuits filed by Greene County and although exact figures related to those cases are unavailable, RSA General Manager Tim Clemons said RSA paid $151,236.70 for legal fees in 2020; $443,254.89 in 2021; $278,937.47 in 2022 and as of early August, $92,787.54 for 2023. It’s unknown how much RSA is paying its new legal firm, Sands Anderson PC. Clemons said customers of the water and sewer authority will not see an increase in rates associated with legal fees.