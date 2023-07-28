During last week’s Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members meeting, changes were made.

Longtime Earlysville-based attorney Terry Lynn, who unsuccessfully defended the authority in lawsuits filed by Greene County, resigned prior to the meeting. Lynn began representing RSA in the later half of 2019. She is said to have charged the authority several hundred thousand for her work in association with the Greene County lawsuits and ultimate exit. RSA General Manager Tim Clemons was unable to confirm an exact amount as of Monday, but said he would provide a number after some further research. However, he did say customers of the water and sewer authority will not see an increase in rates associated with the amount paid to Lynn to defend RSA.

As for new legal representation, RSA has hired Sands Anderson, PC, a midsize law firm based in Richmond with offices throughout the state. The firm has presented local government and public entities for more than 25 years.

It’s currently unknown what the authority is paying its new legal team.

The board of members has also undergone a recent change. Madison representative and county supervisor Carty Yowell has stepped down from the board, with Madison County resident and planning commission member Peter Elliott taking his seat. Orange representative Jim Crozier has also exited the authority following his resignation from the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Orange County Administrator Ted Voorhees has filled that vacancy. In addition, with the exit of Greene County, the authority’s new memorandum of understanding is in effect, meaning the board now consists of two Madison County members and three Orange County members. Orange County Supervisor Mark Johnson was appointed to fill Orange’s third seat.

Meanwhile, the authority has rented space in Locust Grove to serve as its office following the fire that destroyed the previous location earlier this year. Clemons said it’s likely the authority will replace the office in the same approximate location it was once in. The authority is also seeking office space in Madison County and has looked at various options, but nothing has been decided. The authority is currently leasing its existing office space in Greene for $1, a temporary arrangement following Greene’s official exit from the authority last month.