With a new website, the county also has a new alert system.

Last month, the county launched its new website which offers a cleaner, sleeker look for the county’s virtual home while also emphasizing user friendliness and easy access to information.

Accessed via the same URL as before, madisonco.virginia.gov, the new site contains one element residents are encouraged to access ASAP. From the “Website Sign In” option in the top right corner, residents can create an account and sign up for a variety of notification options including notices from county departments, emergency alerts and more.

Executive administrative assistant and deputy clerk Kimberly Turner said residents should sign up for the new alerts right away. The alerts are split into two options—Hyper-Reach Alerts and NotifyMe.

Hyper-Reach Alerts are the county’s high-level emergency notifications. These messages can be sent through Hyper-Reach via automated telephone calls, text messaging, email and social media apps. The alerts include information on localized emergencies such as dangerous weather conditions and wildlife safety events, as well as Amber Alerts, Toxic Chemical Warnings and Active Shooter Alerts.

NotifyMe is the county’s general public alert, or non-emergency alert, system. Through NotifyMe, members of the public can sign up for notifications from specific county departments, posts made on the county’s main calendar and when new agendas are available for board and committee meetings.

The website also makes use of an alert center, which is the county’s low-level emergency notification system. Alerts from the alert center will be displayed at the top of all pages on the website while active and consist of important, but not emergent information such as facility closures.

For help in registering for either alert system, visit https://va-madisoncounty.civicplus.com/473/2653/Using-The-Website?activeLiveTab=widgets and follow the corresponding links.