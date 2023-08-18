School board members approved the renewal of a religious release time program, despite some objections.

For decades, Children’s Bible Ministries of Virginia (CBM) has provided release time education classes for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students are enrolled in the opt-in program via written parent permission and once per month, are released from class to attend the program off-campus. According to CBM’s Diane Wagner, students are educated in Bible principles, moral values and character development, as well as in history and culture.

“We trust that this spiritual and moral guidance will help each student both now and in their future life,” she said.

The program is operated throughout the local area, including in Orange County, and has been operating in Madison County since 1939. Madison Primary School students attend the program in a mobile chapel on privately owned property while students in Waverly Yowell Elementary School are bussed to Beth Car Baptist Church for their classes.

Despite its long history, several in the community opposed the renewal of the program. Annette Hyde said she grew up in the Southern Baptist faith, attending church and that her parents were responsible for her religious education. She said she didn’t understand why MCPS had allowed CBM to operate for decades since there’s a church on every corner. She said board members want to keep “wokeness” out of the classroom and this program should be kept out as well. She instead suggested using the time for a play club since play and recess have been proven to be beneficial for children.

Susannah Spencer and Katrina Barton agreed. Spencer said board members have voiced support for sticking to basic academic pursuits in school and this program is not that. She said the non-denominational teachings of kindness and respect could be modeled within the schools. Barton suggested the high school offer philosophy classes instead of the CBM time.

Kim Smith, meanwhile, spoke in favor of keeping CBM in the schools. Smith said its only one day per month to reinforce the attitude that God is important to provide structure, honesty, kindness and respect.

“Consider this as true enrichment,” she said.

Roscoe Barnes agreed. He said there is a lack of morals in society and violence is increasing. He said students in the CBM program learn the “fruits of the spirit” and that education is what is needed in the country.

School board member Charles Sheads said he remembers attending CBM as a student.

“It was the best social emotional learning I ever got,” he said.

Board member Christopher Wingate said there were some misunderstandings about the program. He said it’s only in kindergarten through fifth grade and is not held on school grounds, nor is it funded by the school system. The program is also an opt-in program and is not mandatory.

“There seems to be a perception that we’re requiring students to have religious education,” Sheads added. “I think we should, but [we can’t.] The parent signs a letter allowing their student to go.”

Sheads said 226 primary school students, 70%, attend the program and 227 elementary school students, 68%, attend the program. All have parent permission to attend.

“We’re just letting the parents know they have that option,” Sheads said. “I encourage parents to make that decision if they want and send their children to CBM.”

Wingate said he ran for office on the platform of parental rights. He said parents are the primary educator of their children. He also said the program is a way to offer religious education to students whose families can’t afford to send them to religious-based schools. He said the CBM issue is one of equity.

“No one is stopping other organizations from offering a release time program,” Wingate said. He said the organization must have a proven track record of success, meet the requirements for a release time program and be a valid organization.

“I think CBM for its long commitment to the children in our community,” Wingate said. He added that he’d like to see the program expanded to include students in sixth through eighth grade in the future.

Sheads made a motion to approve CBM for the 2023-2024 school year. It was seconded by board member Karen Allen and approved 3-0. Board members Greg Martz and Nita Collier were absent.