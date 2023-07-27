Last week, an early morning crash in Madison County claimed the life of a young woman.

According to Virginia State Police, a single-vehicle accident occurred July 16 at 12:20 a.m. on Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, less than a mile north of Finks Hollow Road. A 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Old Blue Ridge Turnpike when it ran off the right side of the road and struck several trees.

The driver, Shawn A. Lohr, 19, of Rixeyville suffered minor injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. The passenger, Maya D. Powell, 20, of Culpeper died at the scene. She was also not wearing a seat belt. Powell was a Madison County High School graduate and recently was named a Miss Congeniality winner in the 2023 Madison County Scholarship Pageant.

Lohr was arrested for driving under the influence. According to court records, he has been charged with DWI, first offense; driving with a blood alcohol content level. 02-.08% while under 21 years of age; involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor reckless driving. As of Monday, he was in custody at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.