More than two weeks after his disappearance, Ruckersville man was found safe.

According to a post by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Jake Fahlfeder, 31, of Ruckersville was located safely in Manassas Aug. 2.

Fahlfeder was reported missing by family members more than two weeks earlier after he didn’t return to his mother’s Greene County residence as expected and hadn’t shown up to work in Arlington.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for assistance in locating the missing adult male. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses stated they spoke to and saw a person they identified as Fahlfeder leaving an unoccupied residence on Louisa Road July 25. As a result of the eyewitness report, Fahlfeder has been charged with a misdemeanor charge of entering a property with intent to damage by Louisa County. He is scheduled to appear in Louisa County General District Court later this month.

Authorities say the search for Fahlfeder involved more than a dozen entities expending more than 500 man hours searching just under 2,000 acres. Also actively searching were family and friends.

A GoFundMe to assist in the search exceeded its $10,000 goal. According to organizer Kayla Sisk, those funds are now being donated to organizations that assist in helping find missing people including The Aware Foundation.

Exact details as to Falhfeder’s disappearance were unavailable.