One of Madison County’s longest running organizations is having an open house Saturday.

Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) was established in 1982 and has been providing safety-net services to countless numbers of Madison County residents. The organization was created after a small group of local pastors recognized the growing problem of food insecurity within the county. The problem still exists today, but MESA helps bridge the gap, providing food options and hygiene items through its food pantry while also offering financial assistance on an as needed, case-by-case basis. Assistance includes help with utility bills, rent and mortgage payments, fuel costs, medical and dental expenses, vehicle repairs and other life needs. Last year, MESA served 6,385 individuals and 2,830 households in Madison County. This year, those numbers are expected to be exceeded.

The organization has undergone a rebirth of sorts in the past few months, with leadership transitions and the closing of its thrift shop last year. The organization also sold its affordable housing space, Barbara’s House, to Skyline CAP. Now, MESA is welcoming community members to an open house to learn more about the organization’s mission and programs, as well as an opportunity to meet the current board and staff and learn about volunteer opportunities.

The open house will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 12:30-2:30 p.m. at MESA’s Food Pantry, 927 Orange Road, Pratts. There will be light refreshments.

To learn more about MESA, visit mesamadisonva.org, call 948-4427 or email info@mesamadisnva.org.