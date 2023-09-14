Chronic absenteeism is an issue across the state and also in Madison County.

During Monday’s school board meeting, Madison Primary School (MPS) Principal Mike Coiner presented the school’s improvement plan. Each of the county’s four schools will be presenting similar plans for improvement to the board. One main focus of Coiner’s plan—improving attendance. Coiner said the school’s chronic absenteeism has increase post-COVID, an issue that is occurring across the state. A chronically absent student is one who has missed 18 days, or 10%, or more of the academic year. Chronic absenteeism is expected to consist of 12% or less of a school’s student population. MPS was far below that level in 2019, with just 5.4% (18 students) chronically absent and below it again in 2020 with 6.1% (21 students). Then the tables turned. In 2021, chronic absenteeism reached 17.6% (57 students) and increased in 2020 to 25.2% (85 students). Coiner said the data represents a disturbing trend. He said of the chronically absent students during the 2022-23 school year, 92.5% were absent 18 to 35 days while 7.5% were absent 36 or more days. He said a good portion of the chronically absent students are reoccurring. He said so far, if a student was chronically absent last year and they’ve already missed at least three days this year, school officials are calling families.

“It’s looking similar this year,” Coiner said. “It’s not promising. It’s hard to put your finger on the why.”

He said students are placed on attendance action plans after five days of unexcused absences and after 10 days of any absences, excused or not. Phone calls are made to families, meetings are scheduled, but its still a problem. And its not just in Madison County.

Last week, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin released the “All in VA” plan which aims to address the continued impacts of COVID-19 learning loss, declining academic performance and absenteeism.

“The shuttering of our schools led to lasting learning loss for our children. Especially in grade 3 through 8, we must redouble our efforts,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “All in VA focuses on the foundational elements of education, attendance, literacy and learning, and provides a playbook to school divisions to meet the needs of our students. The All in VA plan fosters collaboration and partnership between school divisions, our Department of Education, community leaders and most importantly, students and their parents. I challenge all of us to work together with urgency to create a brighter future and deliver the education our students in the Commonwealth were robbed of for far too long.”

Youngkin said across the state, nearly one in five students in grades three through eighth grade were chronically absent during the 2022-23 school year. He said rates nearly doubled from 2018-19 to 2022-23 and chronically absentee students score 25% lower in math and 18% lower in reading compared to their peers who regularly attend school.

The All in VA plan allocates $418 million for learning loss resources to impact students with high-dose tutoring, Virginia Literacy Act implementation and chronic absenteeism response. The three-pronged approach focuses on attendance, literacy and learning. The attendance approach includes launching a chronic absenteeism task force to develop recommendations for school divisions to address attendance issues. The Virginia Department of Education will also create a resource guide to support school divisions in increasing attendance.

“What the governor is saying is real and its here in Madison,” Coiner said.

He said school officials are suggesting that parents send their children to school unless they have a fever or vomiting, a switch from the COVID-19 days where any signs of illness would keep a child out.

“I think some of it is we were telling parents to keep them at home at any sniffle and now we’re back,” superintendent Anna Graham said.

Coiner said a doctor’s note for an illness results in an excused absence, but that’s also an issue. School officials say doctor’s notes are easy to obtain and don’t always signal a serious illness.

Family support worker Drew Eanes said some of the notes are coming via telehealth appointments.

“There’s not much we can do except try to change parents’ minds,” he said. “Absenteeism is a problem state-wide.”

It’s also county-wide in Madison. Graham said chronic absenteeism is occurring at all four county schools, but is the highest at MPS. School officials continue to work on ways to tackle the ongoing issue.