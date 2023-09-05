According to Virginia State Police, a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Rt. 11 (N. Valley Pike) just north of Rt. 720 (Smithland Road) at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 when a pedestrian ran east into the northbound travel lane. The Volkswagen was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian who was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and not in a crosswalk. The Volkswagen immediately stopped at the scene.