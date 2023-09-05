A 41-year-old Madison woman died last week as the result of a pedestrian accident in Rockingham County.
According to Virginia State Police, a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Rt. 11 (N. Valley Pike) just north of Rt. 720 (Smithland Road) at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 when a pedestrian ran east into the northbound travel lane. The Volkswagen was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian who was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and not in a crosswalk. The Volkswagen immediately stopped at the scene.
The pedestrian, Amanda D. Tyler, 41, of Madison died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 19-year-old female of Rockingham was not injured.