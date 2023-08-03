Madison County unveiled a new website last week.

Created by system administrator Alan Berry, the new website offers a cleaner, sleeker look for the county’s virtual home while also emphasizing user friendliness and easy access to information.

Accessed via the same URL as before, madisonco.virginia.gov, the new site contains a “Forms” page, accessible from the home page. The “Forms” page is arranged by department with each containing links to all forward facing forms for county citizens including applications for handguns, festivals, the creation of a business and more.

Also accessible from the home page are agendas and minutes from county meetings, budget information, online payments and access to the geographical information system (GIS). Each department also has its own page, accessible from the main menu. A community submenu contains links to the library, farmers market and more while residents will also likely enjoy the “How Do I” submenu with tips for everything from applying for a dog tag to reporting road issues.

One thing Berry said residents should do as soon as possible is access the website, and choose “Website Sign In” in the top right corner. From there, residents can create an account and sign up for a variety of notification options including notices from county departments, emergency alerts and more.

Executive administrative assistant and deputy clerk Kimberly Turner said she’s particularly excited about the new boards and committees page. Accessible under the Government option in the menu, the page contains a complete listing of all county board, authority and committee appointments. Users also have the option to submit an application to serve on committees and boards, found in the page’s menu on the left.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” she said. “This is something we didn’t have before.”

Berry said overall, the new website offers better functionality at a lower cost.

“It’s a better website and we saved money,” he said. “It’s very modular. If we want to make changes, we can do that.

“It’s a massive improvement over the old site,” he added.

The board of supervisors agreed.

“This is the best we’ve had yet,” chairman Clay Jackson said.