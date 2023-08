1. Please locate the road closest to your address to determine the approximate time of arrival and the bus number your child will ride. If your child rode last year, the bus should be close to the same time and the same location.

2. Please have students at the bus stop 5 minutes before the scheduled arrival time.

3. Please remind students to stand at least 10 feet from the street for their safety.

4. Students should wait at the bus stop, not inside the home. The bus driver is not obligated to wait.

5. Children should not retrieve the mail as they get off the bus. They are to go straight to the home.

6. Should your child need to ride a bus different than their assigned bus, a note must be sent to the attendance office at the child’s school. Without a note, the child will be directed to their regular bus.

7. Parents of young children are required to be at the bus stop when the bus arrives. Bus drivers are trained to make this verification before they will let the student off. In the event nobody is visible, the child may be taken back to the school.

8. On the first day of school, each student will receive a Rules and Regulations brochure. Attached to the brochure is an emergency contact form. This form needs to be returned to the bus driver no later than the third day of school.

If you have any questions regarding your child’s bus schedule, please contact the Transportation office at (540) 948-3787. The transportation department looks forward to transporting your most precious possession, your children! Remember: Please stop for school buses!

Bus #2

Kristen Corbin

07:00 AM —- Start Oak Park Rd

07:16 AM —- Beahm town Rd and Oak Park Rd

07:20 AM —- Mt Zion Church Rd

07:26 AM —- Crestview Ln & Oak Park Rd 634

07:28 AM —- Blakey Frye Ln & Oak Park Rd

07:29 AM —- Oak Park Rd

07:32 AM —- O’Neals Road

Bus #4

Nancy Geer

07:00 AM —-Start Geer Ln

07:03 AM —- John Weaver Dr

07:04 AM —- John Weaver Dr & Weaver Ln

07:05 AM —- Weaver Lane

07:10 AM —- Lillards Ford Rd

07:11 AM —- Fray’s Mill Ct & Sandy Creek Dr

07:11 AM —- Greenbriar Ct

07:12 AM —- Sandy Creek Dr

07:15 AM —- Lillards Ford Rd

07:30 AM —- Gate Rd Turnaround

Bus #6

Bonnie Hurt

07:00AM —- Right on Pea Ridge Rd, Turnaround

07:05 AM —- Left Kinderhook Rd

07:10 AM —- Right Middle River

07:13 AM —- Middle River Retreat, Turnaround @ Shiloh Baptist Church

07:15 AM —- Left On Kinderhook

07:20 AM —- Left on Wolftown-Hood Rd

07:20 AM —- Wolftown-Hood Rd.

07:24 AM —- Right on Trinity Lane

07:26 AM —- Wolftown-Hood Road Apartments

07:30 AM —-Roundhouse & Wolftown-Hood Rd

07:37 AM —- Orange Rd

Bus #7

Bruce Parker

07:00 AM —- Start Fishback Rd and Route 29

07:05 AM —- Fishback to left Foxhunter Lane

07:05 AM —- Right Bridle Trail, Turnaround

07:06 AM —- Left Riding Trail, Turnaround

07:07 AM —- Right Fox Hunters Lane, Turnaround

07:14 AM —- Left Fishback Rd to right on Oak Park

07:15 AM —- Left Malvern Dr.

07:16 AM —- Malvern Dr. & Sylvan Ln

07:17 AM —- Malvern Dr. & Pine Ct

07:18 AM —- Malvern Dr. & Butter Churn way

07:20 AM —- Right Covered Bridge Dr.

07:20 AM —- Covered Bridge Dr. & Windmill Ln

07:21 AM —- Bee Gum Way & Covered Bridge Dr.

07:22 AM —- Covered Bridge Dr & Carriage Lane

07:23 AM —- Covered Bridge Dr & Powder Horn Ln

07:24 AM —- Aroda Rd & Covered Bridge Dr.

07:28 AM —- Covered Bridge Dr. & Surry Ct

07:28 AM —- Covered Bridge Dr. & Turkey Trot Ln

07:28 AM —- Covered Bridge Dr. & Liberty Ln

07:30 AM —- Liberty Ln & Old Forge Way

Bus # 8

Monique Shifflett

07:00 AM —- Start intersection of George James Loop and Orange Rd

07:04 AM —- Left Tinsley Dr. to the end and turnaround.

07:07 AM —- Left George James Loop

07:10 AM —- Crossover Twymans Mill. Continue on George James Loop

07:11 AM —- Left on Orange Rd.

07:15 AM —- Right Tatums School Rd

07:20 AM —- Right Locust Grove Church Rd

07:28 AM —- Cross-over Beautiful Run to Beautiful Run

07:29 AM —- Good Hope Church Rd to Orange Rd

07:40 AM —- Left on Orange Rd to right on Fairgrounds Rd.

Bus #11

Cindy Fincham

06:55 AM —- Start on Hollowback

06:57 AM —- Left Graves Mill Rd

06:58 AM —- Graves Mill Rd Bridge,continue to Bluff Mtn Rd

07:00 AM —- 3rd Driveway on Left—Turnaround

07:08 AM —- Right Garth Run Rd to Laurel Intersection—Turnaround

07:15 AM —- Right on Graves Mill. Left on Berry Mt. Road. Turnaround

07:21 AM —- Left on Graves Mill Rd to Wolftown Circle

07:21 AM —- Left on Wolftown-Hood Rd

07:21 AM —- Right on Shelby Road

07:22 AM —- Shelby Rd

07:24 AM —- Left on Willis Rd to Right Wolftown Hood Road

07:32 AM —- Cross-over Route 29

07:35 AM —- Gibbs Rd.

Bus #23

Stacy Helmic

07:00 AM —- Tryme Rd

07:03 AM—- Oak Ridge Ln & Tryme Rd

07:04 AM —- Right on James City Rd.

07:07 AM——- Turn around on James City Road

07:10 AM —- Right Tryme Rd

07:12 AM —- Left W Hoover Rd

07:25 AM —- Left Hebron Valley

07:28 AM—- Pickup between Hebron to Towles Road

Bus # 24

Lanae Walker

06:40 AM —- Desert Rd

06:50 AM —- Left Novum Rd

06:57 AM —- Left Parrish Rd & Turnaround.

07:03 AM —- Left on Novum Rd

07:04 AM —- Right Ridgeview Rd

07:13 AM —- Ridgeview Road Cross over Hoover Rd to Ridgeview

07:16 AM —- R Ridgeview

07:22 AM —- Right on Great Oak Rd – Turnaround

07:24 AM —- Right on Ridgeview Rd

07:37 AM —- Ridgeview Rd to Route 29 S

Bus #26

Bessie Dodson

07:05 AM —- Elly Rd

07:12 AM —- Elly Rd & Medley Mountain Dr

07:15 AM —- Left on Oak Park Road (no stops)

07:20 AM —- Right on Happy Hills Lane. Turnaround

07:25 AM —- E. Happy Hills Turn around

Bus #28

Stephanie Meadows

06:55 AM —- Ford Shop Road

07:00 AM —- Right on Meander Run Road

07:05 AM —- Meander Run Road and Hawk Circle

07:09 AM —- Turnaround at end of Meander Run

07:15 AM —- Right Fords Shop Road

07:17 AM —- Right on Wayland Mill Rd

07:19 AM —- Waylands Mill Rd and Old Sparks Rd.

07:21 AM —- Wayland Mill Rd Turn Around

07:24 AM —- Leon Road

Bus #31

Teresa Carpenter

07:07 AM—— W Hoover Rd

07:10 AM —- Right Novum Church Rd

07:12 AM —- Bear Shop Lane & Novum Church Rd.

07:15 AM —- Left Novum Rd

07:18 AM —- Abell Holler Log Ln

07:20 AM —- Mitchell Mtn. Rd & Novum Rd

07:23 AM —- Arrington Mountain Rd & Kenney Store Ln

07:25 AM —- Arrington Mountain Rd

07:27 AM —- Cross over W. Hoover Rd

07:28 AM —- Towles Rd.

07:30 AM —- Left on Hebron Valley Rd

Bus #37

Brooke Chiles

06:42 AM —- Main Uno Baptist Church Ln & S Blue Ridge Turnpike

06:50 AM —- Start Eddins Lane Turn around

06:52 AM —- Left Caves Ford Ln

06:54 AM —- Left Tatums School Road

06:55 AM —- Left S Blue Ridge Turnpike

06:58 AM —- Left Race Ground Road

07:05 AM —- Left S Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:06 AM —- Main Uno Baptist Church Ln & S Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:10 AM —- Left Willis Ford Lane

07:15 AM —- Cross-over S Blue Ridge Turnpike to Buggy Ln

07:15 AM —- Buggy Lane Turnaround

07:24 AM —- Right S Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:30 AM —- Right Annie’s Rd

07:35 AM —- Left Repton Mill Rd

07:38 AM —- Right S Blue Ridge Turnpike

Bus #39

Jessica Hurt

06:43 AM —- Champe Plain Rd

06:46 AM —- Left Nethers Rd

06:54 AM —- Nethers Turnaround

06:55 AM —- Continue Nethers Rd

07:00 AM —- Right S FT Valley Road

07:10 AM —- Huckelberry Rd

07:15 AM —- Left On Duet Road

07:20 AM —- Left Whippoorwill Road

07:25 AM —- Right Duet Rd

07:30 AM —- Left South FT Valley Rd.

07:50 AM —- Right Glebe Road. Turnaround

07:55 AM —- Right South FT Valley Rd.

Lisa Smith

Bus #40

07:00 AM —- 2600 Block West Hoover Road

07:02 AM —- Right on Duet Rd. Turnaround

07:03 AM —- Right on W. Hoover Rd

07:07 AM —- Right Weaver Hollow Road

07:08 AM —- Left Woodward Hollow Rd Turn around @ Cultesac

Back to Weaver Hollow Rd. Right to W Hoover Rd Left to N Blue Ridge

Rd. Right to Aylor Rd

07:20 AM —- Right Aylor Rd

07:23 AM —- Oak Grove Church. Turnaround

07:27 AM —- Right N Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:30 AM —- Left On Blankenbaker Road

07:33 AM —- Right Village Drive

Bus # 43

Missy Dillon

06:52 AM —- Start on Tanners Rd from S James Madison Hwy Route 15

06:56 AM —- Right on Mt Pisgah Church Rd—Turnaround

07:01 AM —- Right on Tanners Rd

07:05 AM —- Right Twymans Mill Rd.

07:11 AM —- Deer Haven Lane

07:15 AM —- Right S James Madison Hwy Route 15

07:19 AM —- Left Forest Dr. Turnaround Royal Lane

07:23 AM —- Left S James Madison Hwy Route 15

07:25 AM —- Left into Woodberry Forest School

07:27 AM —- Left S James Madison Hwy Route 15

07:25 AM —- R on 230 Orange Rd

Bus #44

Julie Weimer

07:05 AM —- 29 N at Jacks Shop Road

07:10 AM —- 29 North and Shelby Road

07:15 AM —- Loop at Exxon to 29 South (Seminole Trail)

07:17 AM —- Madison Companion Hospital

07:19 AM —- Right on 230 at Sheetz Right onto Thrift Road

Intersection of Ruth Rd & Thrift Rd (Straight on Ruth Road)

Stops all through Ruth Road

07:25 AM —- Ruth Road and White Oak Lake

07:40 AM —- L onto Main Street

Bus #45

Dustine Wright

07:00 AM —- Start at Beautiful Run Rd and Good Hope Church towards 231 South Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:05 AM —- Right on S Blue Ridge Turnpike to Tussing Lane

07:07 AM —- Intersection Tussing Ln

07:10 AM —- Left Rochelle School Lane. Turnaround

07:15 AM —- Left on S Blue Ridge Turnpike Rt 231

07:16 AM —- Intersection of S. Blue Ridge Turnpike and Longshot Lane

07:17 AM —- Bethel Lane

07:18 AM —- S. Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:23 AM —- Right Shifflett’s Corner-stay to the right on Shifflett’s Corner. Turnaround

07:25 AM —- Right on Annie’s Road

07:30 AM —- Right on Repton Mill Rd

07:33 AM —- Cross over Orange Rd to Carpenter’s Mill Rd

07:35 AM —- Continue on Oak Park Rd

07:40 AM —- Oak Park Rd to Route 29

Bus #46

Karen Richards

07:00 AM —- Start at Good Hope Church and Beautiful Run Road

07:02 Am —- Right on Orange Road

07:04 AM —- Right Wrights Lane. Turnaround

07:13 AM —- Right Orange rd to Right Burnt Tree Way

07:15 AM —- Right Deer Crossing Lane. Turnaround

Deer Crossing Lane Back to Burnt Tree Way

07:18 AM —- Right Burnt Tree Way

07:21 AM —- Right Bootons Ln

07:22 AM —- Bootons Ln & Chinquapin Ridge Ln

Bootons Lane, Turnaround Back to Burnt Tree Way.

Right Burnt Tree Way

Left Orange Rd

07:27 AM —- Orange Rd & Slaughter Dr

07:29 AM —- Endia Ln & Orange Rd

07:31 AM —- Radiant Way & Short Ln

07:35 AM —- Left on Orange Road

07:40 AM —- Woodbrook Ln & Orange Rd

Bus # 47

Joyce Lindsay

07:05 AM —- Start Thoroughfare Rd. Take right on Spring Branch Road

07:06 AM —- Rolling Green Acres Subdivision Entrance. Turnaround

07:07 AM —- Left on Lester Utz

07:13 AM —- Right on Beahm town Road to Stillhouse Drive. Turnaround

Right onto Thoroughfare Road

07:15 AM —- Rooster Ridge Ln & Thoroughfare Rd

07:18 AM —- Thoroughfare Road. Turnaround

07:22 AM —- Right On Thoroughfare Rd

07:27 AM —- Cross 29 to Tibbs Shop Road

07:28 AM —-Tibbs Shop Road

Bus #49

Amber Colvin

07:10 AM —- Resettlement Rd

07:12 AM —- Left Little Church Lane. Turnaround

07:25 AM —- Left Resettlement Road

07:25 AM —- Right Resettlement Court

07:28 AM —- Right Resettlement Rd @ Intersection of Nadean Ct and Resettlement Rd. Turnaround

07:22 AM —- Right Oak Park Rd

07:23 AM —- Right Maple Drive. Make loop back to Oak Park Rd

07:28 AM—- Oak Park Rd to Route 29. Cross over 29 to Washington Street. Left on Main Street

07:30 AM —- Right On Thrift Road. Turnaround at American Legion

07:35 AM —- Right Court House Mountain Road

07:40 AM —- School Board Office

07:42 AM —- Fairground Rd

Bus #50

Brie Campbell

06:35 AM —- Lindsey Lane

06:45 AM —- Quaker Run

06:50 AM —- Syria and the Syria Store

07:10 AM —- Criglersville

07:10 AM —- Old Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:15 AM —- Poor House Road

07:18 AM —- Hurt Hollow

07:24 AM —- Banco

07:28 AM —- Right Williamsburg Pike

07:29 AM —- Booker T Washington Lane

07:32 AM —- Right Hampton Village

07:45 AM —- Turnaround at Aylor’s Garage

Bus #51

Eric Smith

07:05 AM —- Start on Route 29 North at Fishback Rd

Stops on 29 North to Leon

07:15 AM —- Turnaround Prince Michel Winery 29 South.

Stops on 29 S to Madison

07:27 AM —- Right on to Main Street Madison, Right on Cedar Hill Rd

07:30 AM —- Cross 231 to Mudd Rd

Left on Ruth Rd

07:32 AM —- Right on Main Street

07:33 AM —- Courthouse

07:35 AM —- East Katherine Street

07:35 AM —- Methodist Church

07:37 AM —- Right into Early Learning Center

Bus #52

Ella Martz

06:50 AM —-Right to Jacks Shop Rd from S Blue Ridge Turnpike

07:16 AM —- Jacks Shop Rd Cross over Route 29

07:19 AM —- Seville Rd

07:27 AM —- Persimmon Ln & Seville Rd

07:30 AM —- Seville Road

07:33 AM —- Shelby Rd

07:40 AM —- Elk Run Ln & Shelby Rd

07:41 AM —- Shelby Road

Turnaround Willis Rd

Shelby Rd

07:42 AM —- Dun Glory Dr & Shelby Rd

Shelby Rd to S Blue Ridge Turnpike

Bus #53

Moe Weaver

07:00 AM —- Start Rt 230 to left on Twymans Mill Rd

07:08 AM —- Left John Tucker

07:11 AM —- Corner of Mount Zion &Marshall Rd

07:13 AM —- Perl Lane

07:15 AM —- General Clark Lane

07:19 AM —- Good Lane

07:20 AM —- Left Elly Rd

07:22 AM —- Right Tom Johnson Rd

07:24 AM —- Turnaround intersection Sparks Rd

07:27 AM —- Right on Elly Rd to Orange Rd