A local winery has been awarded a Rural Energy for American Program (REAP) Grant.

Last week, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the award of $266 million in funding for renewable energy and energy-efficiency projects to lower costs, generate new income and strengthen the resilience of operations in 47 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. The loans and grants are awarded through the REAP program with funding made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. The legislation has helped USDA to make up to $1.3 billion available to producers and business owners since December 2022.

“We’re pleased to offer funding for modern, renewable energy infrastructure that helps position Virginia producers and business owners for greater prosperity,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. “This year, we’re supporting a wide range of entities that were all seeking to lower operating costs through solar power systems.”

Among the 1,334 projects funded are eight in Virginia, one of which is in Madison County. Revalation Vineyards was awarded a $20,000 REAP grant to install solar panels at the winery’s new tasting room. Construction of the tasting room is ongoing and is part of a more than $2.3 million investment into the winery. Revalation received a $25,000 Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) grant in 2020 to assist with the project.

The new REAP grant will cover approximately one-third of the cost to install solar panels on one side of the winery’s new tasting room roof. Those panels will provide the winery with enough energy to cover the tasting room’s electricity usage as well as supply energy to new electric vehicle charging stations that will be installed.

“We want to use solar panels because we operate from an environmentally-conscious ethos here at Revalation Vineyards,” owner Francoise Sellier-Moiseiwitsch said. “We consider this as part of our work to be good stewards of the planet.”

The new panels will provide 160% of the vineyard’s current electricity needs and as consumption grows with the winery, the vineyard plans to install more panels.

“We’re installing solar panels because its the right thing to do for the environment,” Sellier-Moiseiwitsch said.

The USDA is continuing to accept applications for quarterly funding competitions through the end of the month with additional awards expected in the coming months. The funding includes $144.5 million for underutilized renewable energy technologies. For more information about investment resources for rural areas, visit www.rd.usda.gov.