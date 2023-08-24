The hills in Leon are alive—with sunflowers.

Earlier this month, Sisk Farms opened its pick-your-own sunflower patch just off U.S. 29 on James City Road. The sunflowers lit up the field next to the highway, inviting all to observe their beauty.

The field is the second agritourism venture for Sisk Farms. Owners Virgil and Vicky Sisk, along with son Jacob Sisk and his wife, Skyler, and sister-in-law Mandy Sisk have been brainstorming ideas to expand the family-operated farming operation. Virgil Sisk said the family has owned the land for a decade, focusing on growing soybeans and corn. Now, he hopes to create additional income and draw in visitors through new ventures.

“We were trying to think of something to draw people in and add more revenue for the family,” Virgil Sisk said.

The family began operating a farm stand on the property this spring, offering eggs, vegetables, fruit, flowers and homemade goods. The operation expanded to include the sunflower patch—four acres planted by Virgil Sisk. The patch was opened for picking earlier this month with $2 each stems.

“We’ve had a very good reception,” he said.

Most days, visitors could be seen in the sunflower patch, picking their own to take home and taking photos among the blooms.

With the recent heat, the sunflowers are pretty much at their end, but the Sisk family is busy preparing for its next venture—pumpkins. Virgil Sisk said he’s planted 10 acres of pumpkins and hopes to begin offering them for picking Oct. 1. They’ve also begun cutting a corn maze and plan to offer hayrides.

“We’re trying to think of family-friendly activities,” he said.

Virgil Sisk said he plans to expand the operation next year. Until then, the farm stand continues to be open on Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Plans for a website are underway, but currently visitors can learn more about Sisk Farms and keep up-to-date on its events by visiting https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092722660065.