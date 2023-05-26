Last week, Fay Utz and Nan Coppege received the Madison Award for their contributions to the community. The two were honored during a dinner hosted by the Madison Lions Club at Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges. The award is given annually to a member of the community who has contributed to the community via service through organizations. Award recipients are nominated and voted on by local organizations.
Utz, Coppege receive Madison Award
