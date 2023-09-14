As anyone who has ever driven through our beautiful county knows, Madison has some of the most scenic vistas in the world, no exaggeration. From the sprawling fields of our farmers to the blue ridges of our mountains, our landscape is one of the most beautiful in the world. Painter Richard Young knows this well and has spent his career investing in the art of Madison.

If you’ve seen Young’s work hanging in places like Yoder’s Country Market or the Madison Arts Exchange, you’ll know that he captures the emotional quiet, the geographic intensity, and the brilliant colors that make up this part of Virginia. “From a very early age I was always fascinated by the wonderful variety and changes that take place in nature,” Young says. “And throughout my developing years I spent a great deal of time outside, playing, hiking, and generally being aware of details in my surroundings. Consequently, when I chose to pursue a college degree in art, it was with an emphasis on landscape features. And now, as a professional artist, I continue to focus on creating landscape scenes.” His paintings depict the colors, light, and scenes that epitomize the rural life that so many of us love.

And as many of us know, the beauty of our spectacular scenery is never the same from day to day. “Where I live here in Madison,” he says, “there are some scenes that I have painted dozens of times, and yet each one is different. A change of season, a different time of day, a slightly different viewpoint, and I then have a whole new painting. Nature provides endless variation.”

When asked what he hopes his viewers to experience as they look at his work, Young says, “I want the viewer to feel the same- or similar- sense of pleasure that I had when I contemplated that scene in nature.”

Madison has been Young’s home for over 40 years. “The Blue Ridge Mountains border and watch over the farms and fields. There is enough space, and enough wilderness, for me to have everything I need to create my paintings here.” Amen to that.

This month, Young will be displaying a new collection of work at Revalation Vineyards in the Hebron Valley. The exhibition is free and open to the public at the winery’s log cabin tasting room. For more information, please visit their website, RevalationVineyards.com.