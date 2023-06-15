Four County Players will celebrate its 50th anniversary this weekend.

The Barboursville theater, often billed as Central Virginia’s longest running community theater, was founded in 1973. It grew out of an idea shared by Lillian Morse and Bill Thomas that “creative arts need to be a part of the area’s rural communities.”

The theater group began in January 1973 with a group of 10 people gathered at Morse’s home. They pooled money to fund startup costs, coming up with $70 for the launch. The first orders of business were theater workshops for children which were held at the Gordonsville Recreational Center. The workshops brought in new members and created two productions, “Switched at the Crossroad” and “Noah’s Flood.”

The group entered into an agreement with Orange County to convert the former Barboursville High School auditorium into its new, and current home. The vacant schoolhouse, which happened to be located next to Morse’s house, had been closed for years and was being used as storage. The theater group reopened it as the Barboursville Community Center. The first show, held before renovations were complete, was “The Stingy Mr. Pennypincher.” At the time, the set was built over an old furnace located on the stage. Actors crawled over the furnace to enter the backstage area.

In 1979, the theater group wanted to focus more on creating a positive and enriching effect in the community and launched the Theater Related Employment Experience (TREE) Program. The program was funded by the Governor’s Manpower Services Council and enabled the theater to hire disadvantaged youths and teach marketable job skills.

The following year, patrons Ralph and Marcelia Hall created the Four County Players Scholarship program. Proceeds from the sale of refreshments in the theater’s bistro fund the program. The program continues today, awarding up to $1,000 to students entering or continuing a post-secondary education. Applicants must have been involved with a production at the theater or contributed 40 hours of service to the theater in the past 23 months. Four scholarships were awarded last year. In 1990, Four County began another of its programs that still exists today. Shakespeare at the Ruins was created at the nearby Barboursville Ruins through a partnership with Barboursville Vineyards. The tradition continued at the historic location every summer through 2006 when it was discontinued due to much-needed renovation and restoration of the ruins. The event returned to the ruins in 2020 and 2022.

In 2009, the theater expanded, opening up a second performance space called the Cellar, located in the front room of the lower level of the Barboursville building. The Center continues to be a space for smaller productions.

And of course, the show continues to go on. “Cinderella” wrapped earlier this month and Four County will launch its 51st season in August with a production of “Urinetown.” Other productions slated for the season include “Constellations,” “A Christmas Carol,” “Zink: The Myth, the Legend, the Zebra,” “Anything Goes” and “Motherhood Out Loud.”

Much of the theater’s history will be relived this weekend during two birthday events.

The Barboursville theater will host a birthday party Saturday evening, June 17 at 7 p.m. Connect with faces of the past, present and future as guests mix and mingle, sharing their favorite Four County stories and musical memories. Tickets to the party are $20 and include birthday cake, a popcorn bar and refreshments, a champagne toast, complimentary non-alcoholic beverages, entertainment, a cash bar and a commemorative 50th anniversary poster.

Then on Sunday, enjoy an open house from 2-5 p.m. Take a peek behind the curtain and explore from the backstage to the costume shop and everywhere in between. Visit with friends, enjoy refreshments and take in Four County like never before. The open house is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit fourcp.org or facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.