The Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle is pleased to announce “The Art of Community,” a group art exhibition and sale, Sept. 23 – Oct. 29. The opening exhibition will be Sunday, Sept. 24, 2-5 p.m.
The exhibition is a collaboration between Trish Crowe, artist and director of the Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle, and Renee Balfour, artist and owner of Possum’s Store, and celebrates love of place and community. It is free and open to the public.
The Firnew Artists have been an art community for more than 20 years. In those years they have inspired one another’s creativity, and to the wider community they have fostered the spirit of art in the schools and the Boys and Girls Club. It has been a deeply rich and enduring relationship. What makes this community of artists so special is their diversity. They are not only painters in oil, watercolor and acrylic, photographers in digital and wetplate, fiber artists and jewelry makers but home to abstract and expressive artists as well. The artists work at the Firnew Studio and Barn in Hood, just across the mountain from Possum’s Store in Criglersville. The artists were challenged to create one piece of work that would convey not only their love of place but the essence of it. Twenty seven Firnew artists will display original works of art and all will be offered for sale.
People are also reading…
Possum’s Store is the perfect place for the exhibition. During the 19th and 20th centuries, a general store could be found in almost every community. Although many of these stores no longer exist, Possum’s Store remains. Located in the village of Criglersville, Possum’s Store (originally McAlister’s General Store, circa 1890), maintains many of the original features inside and out. The old store has a long history as a social center for the community and has been a gathering place for many generations. Possum’s Store, Art and Artisan Gallery continues that tradition. Hosting Virginia art and artisans, music events and artist workshops, Possum’s Store is a gathering place and a creative center in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
For more information, visit the Firnew Farm Artists’ Website at https://www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com or visit the Possum’s Store Website at https://www.possumsstoreva.com.