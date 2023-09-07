The Firnew Artists have been an art community for more than 20 years. In those years they have inspired one another’s creativity, and to the wider community they have fostered the spirit of art in the schools and the Boys and Girls Club. It has been a deeply rich and enduring relationship. What makes this community of artists so special is their diversity. They are not only painters in oil, watercolor and acrylic, photographers in digital and wetplate, fiber artists and jewelry makers but home to abstract and expressive artists as well. The artists work at the Firnew Studio and Barn in Hood, just across the mountain from Possum’s Store in Criglersville. The artists were challenged to create one piece of work that would convey not only their love of place but the essence of it. Twenty seven Firnew artists will display original works of art and all will be offered for sale.