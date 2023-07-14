Carolyn Ratcliffe is a self-taught artist with a life-long passion for creativity. As a young girl she was enamored with all things arts and crafts, and that compassion continued to grow. She’s now an active member of the BozArt Fine Art Collective, the Piedmont Pastelists, the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild, the MidAtlantic Pastel Society and the Shenandoah Valley Art Center.

This exhibit, titled “Freedom of Expression”, includes paintings of a variety of mediums from pastels to watercolors and even the unpredictable alcohol inks. She uses the different mediums to exemplify the boundless options of expression in art. Carolyn’s beautiful work will be on display and for sale in the tasting room now through the end of August.