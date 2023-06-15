On Saturday, Cake Krums owner Merri Woodward celebrated the bakery’s new location on Main Street in the Town of Madison with a grand opening and chamber-sponsored ribbon cutting.

The business has been open in the county for several years, once operating out of a location on U.S. 29 near Sheetz, but recently moved into a new space at 117 N. Main Street. With the move, the bakery also expanded and now offers breakfast and lunch in addition to its usual sweet treats, coffee, smoothies and coffee-style drinks.