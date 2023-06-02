“Today belongs to our citizens who lie in repose,” guest speaker Dr. David Liebler, LTC, said during the American Legion Post 157 Memorial Day Ceremony Monday.
Liebler, a Senior Intelligence Officer for the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Office of Technology and Long Range Analysis, said he was speaking on his own opinions and not those of the DIA. He said people must strive against the loss of memory and how Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day seemed to have merged in the public view as part of some vague entrance and close to summer. He said the sacrifices of the past not only must be acknowledged, but also have to be learned from.
“Think of the men and women who underwrite decisions with their lives,” he said.
Held annually, the Memorial Day Ceremony remembers those who have been lost in a variety of conflicts. This year’s ceremony was moved indoors due to the rainy weather and featured songs by Madison Choral Society and Bel Canto members, along with some guests.