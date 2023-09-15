On Thursday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., local historian Zann Nelson will give a presentation on Madison Men of Color in the Civil War as part of her continued work to “right the historical record” as it pertains to African Americans.

In her talk, Nelson will be busting such myths as that Black Confederate soldiers joined up to fight of their own volition. She says, “Their service was not as soldiers in combat and in most cases was involuntary based on the Tax-In-Kind policy and the Conscription Act.” Black soldiers “ are unrecognized and, in many cases, completely invisible United States Veterans. I hope to be a part of that change creating permanent and public mechanisms of remembrance,” Nelson continues.

Nelson, founder of Right The Record, has been “raising awareness regarding the vast wealth of African American history and heritage within our communities, across the Commonwealth of Virginia and into the far reaches of the Deep South for more than 40 years.” And her talk on the 28th is just part of her extensive work.

Nelson holds a degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro and a graduate certificate in Nonprofit Management from Georgetown University.

Her Book Meets World talk will be held at Revalation Vineyards Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public (21+), and everyone is welcome to come mingle and relax beginning at 5 p.m. that day. Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison.

For more information, contact Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch at (540) 407-1236.