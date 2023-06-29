Fireworks will light up the night skies in Madison County to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The festivities begin Saturday with an Independence Day celebration at Bald Top Brewing. The local brewery has held a Fourth of July event for several years. This year’s event will be held 12-10 p.m. and feature live music from Keith Bryant 3-6 p.m. and the James Tamelcoff Band 7-10 p.m. There will also be beer, wine and cider available in addition to pizza from Bald Top’s Scratch Pizza Kitchen and food from Happy Family Ranch’s Food Truck 1-9 p.m. Big D’s Ice Cream Truck will be on hand selling frozen treats from 4-9 p.m. Children can enjoy rides by PJ’s Barrel Rides and Co. 3-8 p.m. and there will be boulder corn hole tosses, lawn chess and board games. Fireworks will take flight at 9 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit https://baldtopbrewing.com.

The holiday celebration will continue Tuesday, July 4 with the annual Independence Day celebration at Graves Mountain Farm and Lodges. A picnic dinner will be available for purchase 4-7 p.m. Attendees can also make a reservation to eat a buffet dinner at the lodge 5-8:30 p.m. A snack vendor will also be on-site selling funnel cakes, snow cones, fried oreos, fried pretzels and kettle corn. South Canal Street will provide music 4-8 p.m. and pony rides will be held 4-8 p.m. Fireworks, funded by Madison County, will shoot at dark, approximately 9 or 9:15 p.m. Admission is free; bring lawn chairs. Parking is by donation which benefits the Madison County Volunteer Fire Company. For more information, visit https://www.gravesmountain.com/july-4-country-celebrations-for-madison-county-supporting-madison-fire-rescue.

Additionally, several private firework shows will take place between Saturday and the Tuesday holiday. Along with Bald Top and Graves Mountain, the county board of supervisors has approved firework permits for Fant’s Tree Service, Senterfitt Farms, Rapidan Baptist Camp, Chad Lohr and Rodney Frazier. The permits are merely a notification that firework events will occur; there is no local firework ordinance and individuals and organizations are required to comply with the terms and conditions set forth by the state.